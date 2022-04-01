Back in the day: April 1, 1967: Johnny Carson Day was 55 years ago today — no foolin'

In February 1967, then-Gov. Norbert T. Tiemann went on national television to proclaim April 1 as Johnny Carson Day in Nebraska.

Tiemann, who had been Nebraska's governor for only five weeks, made a guest appearance on "The Tonight Show" and said the Carson Day proclamation was part of the state's centennial celebration. Tiemann presented Carson, the show's host, with the proclamation and a centennial medallion.

So 55 years ago today, Carson made his first trip back to Nebraska in several years to receive his honor and to headline "The Show of the Century" at the Pershing Auditorium in Lincoln.

Carson appeared on stage carrying a picket sign reading "On Strike," and his first quip was: "May the bird of paradise lay an egg on your new income tax." Tiemann also appeared on stage to help Carson with a magic trick.

The show included, according to the official program from the event, the Manhattan Rockets dancers and the 36 Young Americans singing group. The show also featured Broadway singer-actress Julie Wilson, formerly of Omaha.

The big show, however, took place at the Governor's Mansion. Carson did a 45-minute, off-the-cuff sketch earlier in the evening before a group of appreciative news photographers and reporters in the governor's living room. Carson flew in by private jet from New York and was presented with a .30-caliber Winchester rifle, Model 94.

The 41-year-old entertainer received the commemorative rifle, part of a 2,500-gun issue specially designed for the Nebraska centennial, from Gerald McGinley, of Ogallala, chairman of the Nebraska Centennial Commission.

Born in Corning, Iowa, and raised in Norfolk, Nebraska, Carson started his show-business career at age 14 as the magician "The Great Carsoni.'' He attended the University of Nebraska with Tiemann and his wife, Lorna, (Class of '49) and got his start in radio and TV in Lincoln and Omaha. The Republican governor and Carson were members of a men's theatrical organization.

Carson hosted "The Tonight Show" for 30 years. He died in 2005 at the age of 79.

