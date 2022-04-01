Back in the day: April 1, 1967: Johnny Carson Day was 55 years ago today — no foolin'

In February 1967, then-Gov. Norbert T. Tiemann went on national television to proclaim April 1 as Johnny Carson Day in Nebraska.
Tiemann, who had been Nebraska's governor for only five weeks, made a guest appearance on "The Tonight Show" and said the Carson Day proclamation was part of the state's centennial celebration. Tiemann presented Carson, the show's host, with the proclamation and a centennial medallion.
So 55 years ago today, Carson made his first trip back to Nebraska in several years to receive his honor and to headline "The Show of the Century" at the Pershing Auditorium in Lincoln.
Carson appeared on stage carrying a picket sign reading "On Strike," and his first quip was: "May the bird of paradise lay an egg on your new income tax." Tiemann also appeared on stage to help Carson with a magic trick.
The show included, according to the official program from the event, the Manhattan Rockets dancers and the 36 Young Americans singing group. The show also featured Broadway singer-actress Julie Wilson, formerly of Omaha.
The big show, however, took place at the Governor's Mansion. Carson did a 45-minute, off-the-cuff sketch earlier in the evening before a group of appreciative news photographers and reporters in the governor's living room. Carson flew in by private jet from New York and was presented with a .30-caliber Winchester rifle, Model 94.
The 41-year-old entertainer received the commemorative rifle, part of a 2,500-gun issue specially designed for the Nebraska centennial, from Gerald McGinley, of Ogallala, chairman of the Nebraska Centennial Commission.
Born in Corning, Iowa, and raised in Norfolk, Nebraska, Carson started his show-business career at age 14 as the magician "The Great Carsoni.'' He attended the University of Nebraska with Tiemann and his wife, Lorna, (Class of '49) and got his start in radio and TV in Lincoln and Omaha. The Republican governor and Carson were members of a men's theatrical organization.
Carson hosted "The Tonight Show" for 30 years. He died in 2005 at the age of 79.
1 of 11
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson is a teenager in the early 1940s. (Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group)
Johnny Carson takes a break during a Las Vegas rehearsal in 1967, with his second wife, Joanne. She was instrumental in persuading NBC to consider Carson as host of "The Tonight Show" after Jack Paar left in 1962. (Courtesy of Joanne Carson)
In this May 21, 1992 file photo, talk show host Johnny Carson listens to entertainer Bette Midler sing him a farewell love song during the second-to-last taping of "The Tonight Show" in Burbank, Calif. (AP file photo)
Johnny Carson is a teenager in the early 1940s. (Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group)
Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson is seen as a magician, The Great Carsoni, in this undated photo. (Journal Star file photo)
Journal Star file photo
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson take a dip with his first wife, Jody, in this photo from 1950s. (Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group)
Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson is seen in the 1950s. (Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group)
Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson takes a break during a Las Vegas rehearsal in 1967, with his second wife, Joanne. She was instrumental in persuading NBC to consider Carson as host of "The Tonight Show" after Jack Paar left in 1962. (Courtesy of Joanne Carson)
Courtesy of Joanne Carson
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson (left) and Ed McMahon are seen in this photo from the 1980s. (Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group)
Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson is on the set of "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," in the 1970s. The show ran from 1962 to 1992 on NBC.
Courtesy of The Carson Entertainment Group
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson appearing on "The Tonight Show," sometime in the 1980s, is the subject of PBS' "American Masters" when it presents, "Johnny Carson: King of Late Night" on May 14, 2012. (Courtesy photo)
Courtesy photo
Johnny Carson
In this May 21, 1992 file photo, talk show host Johnny Carson listens to entertainer Bette Midler sing him a farewell love song during the second-to-last taping of "The Tonight Show" in Burbank, Calif. (AP file photo)
AP file photo
Johnny Carson
In this May 22, 1992 file photo, Ed McMahon (left) and host Johnny Carson are shown on "The Tonight Show" for their final broadcast in Burbank, Calif. (AP file photo)
AP file photo
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson wipes his eye after watching a series of clips from earlier shows during the last taping of "The Tonight Show" on May 22, 1992.
Lyon was out with Iowa DNR staff doing a combination of touring and paddlefishing March 18 near Bellevue in Jackson County when she was informed she didn’t have a valid license, she said in an email Monday.
A Davenport attorney’s law license has been suspended indefinitely after the Iowa Supreme Court determined she had forged a client’s signature on arraignment papers due in Scott County District Court and then made misrepresentations to the court about what she had done.
The bills would have: given lawmakers more control over spending federal aid, allowed pregnant minors to consent to medical care without their parents' permission and removed old marijuana charges from South Dakotans’ criminal background checks.
Landowners report threats and harassment from interests promoting three proposed pipelines to carry carbon dioxide from Iowa ethanol plants to underground sequestration sites in neighboring states, according to the Sierra Club.
Bruce Bostelman, a conservative Republican, repeated the false claim during a televised debate on a bill intended to help school children who have behavioral problems. His comments quickly went viral and drew an onslaught of online criticism and ridicule.