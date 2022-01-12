Back in the day, Jan. 12, 1888: Deadly Schoolchildren's Blizzard whips up blinding whiteouts

A sudden, fierce blizzard slashed across Nebraska 134 years ago today.

The blizzard was driven by a howling northwest wind that swept across the Great Plains with no warning, causing temperatures to fall to between 30 and 40 degrees below zero.

An estimated 230 people died overall, including 40 to 100 in Nebraska. People collapsed and died within yards of their doors, unable to hear pots being pounded to guide them to safety.

The nightmare mega-storm on Jan. 12, 1888, is sometimes called the Schoolchildren’s Blizzard because it caught so many children away from home on a Thursday.

Acts of heroism by parents, children, teachers and others became legendary. Many teachers kept their students for two nights until rescuers arrived. One teacher had children ring the school bell day and night to let people know they were safe.

Church bells in O’Neill, Nebraska, tolled and mill whistles sounded at one-minute intervals to guide people lost on the prairie to safety.

Snow depths weren’t extraordinary, but hurricane-like winds caused blinding whiteouts. Arctic air flash-froze the landscape. At Valentine, Nebraska, the temperature was 30 degrees at 6 a.m., 6 degrees at 2 p.m. and 14 below at 9 p.m. The storm raged for 12 to 18 hours.

Storm stories gathered by History Nebraska and subsequent books chronicled how the blizzard caught people off-guard. Most accounts agree that the early hours that day were unseasonably warm. Cattle were in fields. Schoolchildren played outside during noon recess. Men worked outdoors without coats.

Then the wind changed direction and a great mass of thick, blinding snow rolled across the Plains.

Seattle writer David Laskin reconstructed the storm in “The Children’s Blizzard’’ in 2004:

“For years afterward, at gatherings of any size in Dakota or Nebraska, there would always be people walking on wooden legs or holding fingerless hands behind their backs or hiding missing ears under hats — victims of the blizzard.’’

Decades later, storm survivors organized a club and met annually to commemorate the storm. The club published a book of blizzard stories in 1947. They called it “In All Its Fury.’’

Historians rank the Blizzard of 1888 as among the most severe to hit Nebraska.

