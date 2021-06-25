Back in the day, June 25, 1959: Mass killer Charles Starkweather dies in Nebraska's electric chair

Charles Starkweather died in the electric chair at the Nebraska State Penitentiary 62 years ago today, showing as little emotion as he had displayed when questioned about the 11 victims he confessed to killing.

Starkweather's killing spree began Jan. 21, 1958, when he murdered his girlfriend's mother, stepfather and baby sister. It ended with his arrest eight days later near Douglas, Wyoming.

By that time, he had killed seven more people while he and 14-year-old Caril Ann Fugate roamed Nebraska. Starkweather later confessed to murdering a gas station attendant during a robbery on Dec. 1, 1957.

Shortly before midnight on June 24, Starkweather was walked into a small whitewashed room and appeared to stumble before sitting down. The green curtain obscured the view of him being strapped into the electric chair.

Once Starkweather was strapped in, the curtain was drawn and Deputy Warden John Greenholtz said, "Charlie, do you have any last words you would like to say?" Starkweather shook his head vigorously, and a blindfold was put across his eyes.

+2 Death sentences carried out by state The state of Nebraska has executed 23 men since taking over capital punishment from the counties in 1903.

Although Starkweather had no last words just before execution, Greenholtz said that, when prison officials went to fetch Starkweather from his cell, his words were: "What's your hurry?"