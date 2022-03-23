Back in the day, March 23, 1913: Monster tornado rips a scar across Omaha on Easter

Easter Sunday ended tragically in the Omaha area 109 years ago today. Death and devastation roared through Omaha when a monster tornado ripped a bloody scar across the heart of the city.

The 1913 Easter tornado struck Ralston and Omaha with no warning, wiped out several thousand buildings and homes, and caused more than 100 deaths. Ralston, not quite a year from its incorporation as a city, was almost entirely leveled.

The massive storm cut a path two to six blocks wide and 4½ miles long across Omaha, going north but eventually skirting downtown before moving into Iowa, and was undiscriminating in the damage it wrought. It tore through the homes of the rich and the hovels of the poor. An estimated 103 people were killed and 350 injured in the Omaha area. Six other tornadoes in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa killed about 65 other people and injured 240 more.

About 750 of Omaha’s more than 2,000 damaged houses were destroyed. Ten churches, five schools, three convents and a hospital were damaged or destroyed. Electrical, telephone and telegraph lines, streetcars and railcars were toppled. Fires from broken natural gas lines or upturned wood-burning stoves threatened widespread conflagration. Damage was estimated at $8.7 million.

The Omaha tornado — now categorized by the National Weather Service as an F-4 storm, which produces winds of 207-260 mph — was part of the most catastrophic outbreak of tornadoes in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa history.

The storm hit with all its fury a little before 6 p.m., wreaking what the Omaha Bee described as heart-rending havoc. Several days later, a photograph of a regulator clock hanging on the wall at the Electric Garage at 40th and Farnam Streets was found to have stopped at exactly 5:49 p.m., fixing the time the tornado hit.

