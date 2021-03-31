Ban on traffic cameras and professor tenure meet legislative demise

Another funnel casualty was a renewed bid to ban and remove automated traffic enforcement cameras from most Iowa highways on July 1. The measure carved out an exception to let them stay around the Cedar Rapids’ S-curve near downtown; but the bill’s demise means all can remain in the state.

Also, slower drivers who “camp” in the left lane of a divided expressway won’t have to worry about getting a citation after House File 494 was parked in the legislative no-passing lane.

Iowans longing to keep their clock set to daylight saving time all year long will have a rude awakening this fall when they lose an hour after time ran out on Senate File 335. Gamblers won’t be able to wager on e-sports, and regent university professors will maintain their faculty tenure for at least another year with House File 49 placed on the shelf for now.

“The bill was intended to start a discussion which it certainly did,” sad Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, of the tenure bill. “There are provisions in both our divisive concepts and free-speech bills that I believe address the issue for now.”