Bars in 4 of 6 counties can reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds will allow bars, taverns, breweries and nightclubs in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties to reopen Wednesday, but kept her closure order in place in Johnson and Story counties — two college communities that have seen spikes in positive coronavirus cases among young people.

Reynolds said her new proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency would take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It permits bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and nightclubs to reopen in the four designated counties and also removes restrictions on hours that alcohol may be sold in restaurants in those four counties.

The order also clarifies the social distancing requirements that apply to bars and restaurants throughout the state.

The emergency proclamation says bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and nightclubs will continue to be closed in Johnson and Story counties until Sept. 20, but they may continue to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off premises. Restaurants in those two counties are still permitted to remain open, but must stop selling and serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m.