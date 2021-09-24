Battery manufacturer to build new facility in Rapid City bringing as many as 1,500 jobs

A battery manufacturer based in Joplin, Missouri, has selected Rapid City as the site for its new 600,000-square-foot gigafactory that eventually could create as many as 1,500 jobs.

According to the company's president, Rapid City prevailed over 20 other communities that it was considering for its new facility.

“Rapid City was head and shoulders above the other 20 potential site selections in terms of economic development package and business community involvement,” Randy Moore, president and CEO of AEsir Technologies, told the Journal.

The factory and distribution center will be located off Old Folsom Road, which is near Highway 79 and across the road from the city's landfill. It will be the anchor for the new Rushmore Industrial Center developed by Dream Design International. Moore said easy access to rail, a state highway and Rapid City Regional Airport was a factor in the company’s decision to choose Rapid City.

AEsir Technologies manufactures nickel zinc batteries that Moore said are two to three times more powerful than lithium ion batteries and last just as long. He said they use potassium hydroxide as the electrolyte, an active ingredient in soaps and shampoos, which makes the batteries more environmentally friendly.