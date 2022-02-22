Bees take western Iowa high school senior to finals of national science contest

Council Bluffs Lewis Central High School senior Amara Orth has been named a finalist in the 81st annual Regeneron Science Talent Search — billed as the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and mathematics competition for high school seniors. Over 1,800 students entered the contest.

Orth, 18, daughter of Brian Orth and Carol Fassbinder-Orth of Glenwood, found out she was in the top 300 in early January and the top 40 on Jan. 20. As a finalist, she will receive $25,000 and participate in the final competition in March. The top prize for the most promising emerging STEM leader in the United States is $250,000.

She is only the 20th Iowan to make the finals during the contest’s 80-year history.

Orth was chosen for her project, “Secret Sounds of Bees: Analysis of Honey Bee Vibroacoustics Using Hidden Markov.”

Since her parents and grandparents are beekeepers, she has taken the opportunity to study them before. She was champion of the 2018 Iowa State Science & Engineering Fair and one of 30 finalists in the Broadcom Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering Rising Stars competition for her science project, “Honey Bee Propolis: Habitat Diversity Affects the Quality of Propolis, an Essential Component of Honey Bee Colonies.”

Ortho studies bees partly because they are an indicator of the larger environment.

“Bees are great bioindicators for the health of our environment, so I have really enjoyed working with bees because they have helped me appreciate the delicate nature of our environment even more,” she said.

“First, bees around the world are declining faster now than ever before,” she said. “I wanted to find noninvasive ways to monitor bee health and devise a sort of an early warning system. I determined that bees emit sounds that we can record that can be related to how healthy they are.”

Orth thought using a hidden Markov model might help her go beyond the obvious.

“Hidden Markov models are a form of machine learning that uses Markov processes (or chains) that are complex algorithms that connect observable states (bee sounds) with hidden states (bee health) — hence the name hidden Markov model,” she said.

Orth recorded the sounds to set up her analysis.

“To record sounds from the bees, the microphone had to be hooked up to an audio interface that required a computer for recording,” she said.

The method did give Orth insight into the health of the bees.

“This model was highly accurate at determining the health of the colony based on the sounds the bees were emitting,” she said. “I would like to put this model on a public platform so that it can be freely available to beekeepers around the world to be able to determine the health of their colonies and help identify problems before it is too late to save them.”

The project gave Orth something to do during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic when lots of places were shut down, I focused on learning computer coding and doing research on my bees because we couldn’t really go anywhere and it helped to work on something that felt meaningful,” she said.

After almost two years of research, writing and paperwork, Orth submitted her entry on Nov. 10, 2021.

“I had to submit a 20 page research paper and dozens of short essays and questions,” she said. “The essays and questions were meant to see how I approach problem-solving and science.”

Orth plans to attend Stanford University this fall and major in Earth systems.

“I plan to pursue a career in ecology and global change,” she said.

She hopes to continue playing soccer too – perhaps on a more casual basis – and participating in environmental clubs.

