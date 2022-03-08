Bellevue Sonic shooter pleads guilty to 15 criminal counts in 2020 slayings, arson

Roberto Silva Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to all charges related to the deadly shooting at a Bellevue Sonic in 2020.

Silva’s plea does not change Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov’s plan to seek the death penalty, according to a statement from the Sarpy County Attorney's Office.

Silva, who is 24, killed Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, in the shooting on Nov. 11, 2020, at the Sonic at 1307 Cornhusker Road. He critically injured Zoey Lujan, then 18, and Kenneth Gerner, who was 25 at the time.

Gerner, one of the survivors, recounted how Silva walked into the restaurant and shot one employee after another. Gerner himself was struck 15 times.

Silva, an Omaha man, had a concealed carry permit.

According to information from authorities, Silva apparently was upset because he previously had been detained by police for using someone else’s Sonic app to purchase food at the restaurant.

The Wednesday before the Saturday night shooting, police stopped Silva’s car because the license plate matched that of a car used by a man buying $57 worth of food at the restaurant with someone else’s Sonic account.

When police stopped Silva, he had three guns in his car. Police confiscated the guns and arrested him. He was released the following day after posting cash bail of $150, or 10% of a $1,500 bail.

On the night of the shooting, authorities said, Silva drove a rental truck to the restaurant, where he set it on fire. The 6-foot-5-inch, 315-pound Silva then threw incendiary devices as he walked toward the restaurant.

All four employees were shot inside the restaurant. Three other employees were able to flee without injury.

Silva was put in handcuffs as he lay face down on the ground.

Officers found four firearms near the Sonic but said Silva didn’t have any weapons on him when officers handcuffed him.

Silva pleaded guilty to 15 charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and arson.

