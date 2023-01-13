Bengals QB Joe Burrow and other pro athletes are buying an Iowa farm

I didn't break this story, so there's no pretending otherwise. It was first reported by Front Office Sports.

But since it involves Iowa, I feel you may want to learn about it if you haven't already.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is among a group of two dozen professional athletes buying a 104-acre farm in northern Iowa. The location is not being released.

A spokesperson for the company facilitating the deal told KCCI-TV that the group includes Burrow, Blake Griffin of the Boston Celtics and Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The purchase price was around $5 million. The land is to be used to grow corn and soybeans. The athletes will lease it to farmers, with the investors seeking a single-digit-percentage annual return on the total investment.