Best birthday ever: Iowa boy receives signed jersey from Pittsburgh Steelers player

MASON CITY, Iowa — Birthdays are always one of the best parts of being a kid. But one NFL player found a way to make one Mason City boy's already-great birthday even better.
Growing up in Iowa, there are no football teams from the state in the National Football League. So Justine Guilmant and her son, Dominic, have always chosen to be fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their favorite player for the past four years has been Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
For Dominic’s seventh birthday on Jan. 10, Justine wanted to find a way to make it the best birthday yet. Dominic wanted a Smith-Schuster jersey for his birthday, but Justine couldn’t afford one. Instead, she threw him a Steelers-themed birthday party with a JuJu cake.
Then she made a TikTok video asking Smith-Schuster to wish her son a happy birthday and send him a jersey. She asked friends and anyone watching the video to tag Smith-Schuster on TikTok and Instagram, but she didn’t think it would ever reach him. After all, the Pro Bowl receiver has 2.8 million followers on the app.
Justine put her phone down after making the video and went to bed.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought that he would reach back out,” Justine said. “We woke up the next day and there was a message from him with a video. To see his name pop up, I was like, this is not real. This can’t be real.”
Ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Cleveland Browns that day, the four-year NFL veteran reached out and wished Dominic a happy birthday from him and his dog, Boujee.
Justine posted the video of Smith-Schuster wishing her son a happy birthday on TikTok and then sent him a video of Dominic saying thank you.
But Smith-Schuster wasn't done with the birthday love just yet.
After sending the video, the Pro Bowl wide receiver messaged Justine and told her that he was sending her a jersey for Dominic. Justine kept it a secret from her son in order to surprise him.
When the jersey did finally arrive, both Justine and Dominic were shocked to find that Smith-Schuster had signed the jersey.
“He was just so happy, to where tears came to his eyes,” Justine said. “He was jumping up and down and he just couldn’t control himself.”
That an NFL player of Smith-Schuster’s caliber would not only see Justine’s original TikTok, but also take time out of his busy schedule to send a video and a signed jersey, is something that still blows Justine away.
Dominic was quick to tell his friends and teachers at school about his new jersey and how cool his seventh birthday was this year.
“It was like getting a good present, like on Christmas,” Dominic said. “But more than just getting a good present – a great present.”
For Dominic, it was exciting to receive a gift from a player he watches on TV and on TikTok.
For Justine, the gesture gave her reassurance that their favorite player isn't just a great player, but a great person who cares about his fans.
"It literally made tears come to my eyes seeing how happy that made my son," Justine said. "As famous as he is, he was humble enough to accept that and take time out of his day to do the video for him and send him an autographed jersey. I’m just speechless."
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.