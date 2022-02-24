 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Biden approves Nebraska disaster declaration for December storm

Tornado damage, 12.16

Storms in mid-December destroyed a shed on this farm near Ithaca.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

President Joe Biden approved federal disaster aid Wednesday for parts of Nebraska pummeled by an unprecedented December storm.

The declaration makes federal dollars available to certain entities, including the state and eligible local governments, for emergency work or to help them repair or replace facilities damaged during the storm, according to the White House. The declaration applies to 25 counties.

It also makes federal funding available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

The state did not qualify for a program that makes assistance available to individuals.

Nebraska saw more than 27 tornadoes within a three-hour time span and its first-ever winter derecho on Dec. 15. A derecho is a series of long-lived straight-line winds.

Biden’s declaration came a day after Nebraska’s congressional declaration submitted a letter requesting the president to approve the aid. Their letter pegged the damage estimate in the state at $6.79 million.

The White House noted additional designations could be made at a later date if requested by the state and backed up by further damage assessments.

The counties included in the declaration are: Adams, Buffalo, Burt, Cass, Cuming, Fillmore, Gage, Hamilton, Harlan, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Thayer, Washington and Webster.

