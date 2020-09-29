Biden campaign taps Iowans for COVID council

DES MOINES — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign has formed an Iowa-specific advisory council that will gather recommendations on how to address the COVID-19 pandemic and inform Iowans on the campaign trail about Biden’s pandemic response plan.

The council is unique to Iowa, a Biden campaign spokesman said.

“We will be really focused on trying to address what needs to be done to lead a national recovery, and to get us back on track to leading the lives that we hold dearly and cherish as Iowans,” said Dr. Megan Srinivas, an infectious disease doctor from Fort Dodge and member of the Biden campaign’s Iowa council.

The council includes 14 members, many of them Democrats or liberal issue advocates in Iowa. Other council members include medical and mental health experts, state treasurer Mike Fitzgerald, state lawmaker Amanda Ragan, union leaders Mike Beranek and Danny Homan.

The council will speak from experience about the impact COVID-19 has had on Iowa and offer criticisms of Republican President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic.