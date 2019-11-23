Biden is Democrats’ best bet in critical swing states, Vilsack says

DES MOINES -- Tom Vilsack’s endorsement of Joe Biden for president has more to do with the state where Vilsack was born than the state where he was a two-term governor.

Vilsack appeared with Biden at a campaign event Saturday in Des Moines, hours after the campaign announced Vilsack and his wife Christie are endorsing Biden.

During their remarks at the campaign event, both Vilsacks stressed that they feel Biden is the most likely candidate in the expansive Democratic primary field to defeat Republican incumbent president Donald Trump.

During an interview after the event, Tom Vilsack said he feels Biden would perform well in 2020 in crucial general election swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the state where Vilsack was born.

“This isn’t a comment on other candidates, it’s a comment on Joe Biden. I think Joe Biden is best positioned to win the states that have to be won in order to get 270 electoral votes,” said Vilsack, who was born in Pittsburgh and served as Iowa’s governor from 1999 to 2006 and U.S. agriculture secretary from 2009 to 2016.