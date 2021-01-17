Biden’s inauguration looming, Iowa Republicans address Trump’s election claims, U.S. Capitol attacks

Ernst said while there is some fraud “in nearly every election,” she said she has not been presented with or seen sufficient evidence of fraud that would alter the outcome of the presidential election. A spokesperson for her office pointed to comments she made in a radio interview about one of the Trump team’s more dubious claims: that some election candidates “paid” to rig the elections for themselves.

In her response to the bureau, Ernst noted that she also supports efforts to “ferret out any illegal votes and learn from any irregularities during this election,” and that she supports a Senate Republican proposal to establish a bipartisan commission “to study the integrity and administration of the election.”

No Iowa Republican surveyed expressed regret for supporting Trump’s re-election bid in the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol attacks. Most condemned the attacks, but many also heralded what they consider accomplishments achieved during Trump’s term.

“I was proud to join an overwhelming majority of Iowans in casting my vote for President Trump in November due to his record of delivering results over the past four years — including historic tax cuts, slashing burdensome regulations, and delivering free and fair trade deals for our farmers,” Feenstra said.