Big bucks in Iowa’s scintillating Senate race

But the situation is far from dire for Ernst, the Republican from Red Oak who is finishing her first, six-year term in the Senate. She ended June with more than $9.1 million still in her account, a total that her campaign claims is $3 million more than the previous highest such figure for any recent Iowa candidate.

Ernst’s campaign hits the summer months with a $3.5 million advantage over Greenfield, who was forced to spend money during the period in the lead-up to the state’s June 2 primary election. Greenfield was in a four-way Democratic primary race, while Ernst was unchallenged.

“Team Joni is energized by the grassroots momentum that continues to build as Joni crisscrosses the state and visits with Iowans,” Ernst campaign spokesman Brendan Conley said in an emailed statement.

Iowa’s U.S. Senate race between Ernst and Greenfield is expected to be competitive and contentious. The race is drawing national attention because its outcome figures to play a critical role in determining which political party emerges from the November 3 election with a Senate majority.

Political forecasters predict a close race. Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball and the Cook Political Report rate the race as leaning in Ernst’s favor, while Inside Elections, Politico and the Niskanen Center all see the race as a toss-up.