Bikers in dresses: ‘For a great cause’ in Scottsbluff

The music began playing as Chris Ruff headed to the stage in a blue prom dress. He was the first of 18 bikers to take part in the first P.U.B.s Sisterhood Bikers in Dresses prom charity event held Saturday at the Uptown Scottsbluff Mall.

“I love it,” he said after his runway modeling debut. “It’s for a great cause.”

The cause was to provide prom attire for Panhandle students who might not otherwise be able to afford everything that goes with attending prom.

The cost of going to prom is not cheap. According to promgirl.com, attending prom could cost up to $2,100. A dress alone can cost from $100-$600, shoes from $30-$150, and the list of expenses goes on from prom tickets to attend the dance, makeup, tux rental, etc. Many young people can’t afford that kind of expense.

“We don’t want any kid to say they couldn’t go to prom because they couldn’t afford it,” P.U.B.s Sisterhood secretary Chris Graves said. So the group decided to hold a fundraiser.

A few years ago the UMF group of bikers held a Prom Dress Poker Run. The bikers slipped into dresses and raised money riding their motorcycles in a Poker Run. The cold wind up the dress brought an end to the run, but not an end to a desire to help.

“We (the P.U.B.s Sisterhood) started talking about ways we could help, and we came up with the Bikers in Dresses idea,” Graves said. “We asked the guys, most of them are our husbands, and they said, ‘Sure honey. We’d love to do it.’”

And the Bikers in Dresses prom charity was born.

From 2-6 p.m. young people could come to the mall, try on dresses, sign up for prizes, get tuxedoes, shoes, jewelry and more. They held raffles, gave away dinners, gift bags and more.

“No cost to the kids,” Graves said.

Kassi Alday looked through the dresses, selected one to try on and said, “People who don’t have the money can come out a get a dress, makeup and jewelry; it’s pretty awesome.”

When Graves and the other members of the Sisterhood first arrived, they had one big tote. Potter Wheel met them with three additional totes full of prom dresses. The donations continued to come in.

“They have some beautiful dresses,” Ellena Prouty said as she prepared to try on one of the dresses. “It’s a great way to bring the community together.”

Prouty was, however, slowed from heading to the dressing room because she kept getting distracted by the models walking the runway.

The models picked their own music – some walked the runway alone, some with a niece or their daughter. They danced and struck poses as the large crowd cheered.

