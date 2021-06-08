Bill to eliminate corporate income tax reaches NC Senate floor

The bulk of corporate relocations and new operations have been landing in Charlotte and the Triangle, which have become liberal strongholds in recent years.

Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, sought during Tuesday's Senate Rules meeting to emphasize the personal income tax part of HB334. He reiterated his confidence that eliminating the corporate tax rate will lead to more corporations choosing to open in or move locations to the state.

Newton estimated that as many as 250,000 low- to moderate-income North Carolinians "would pay no (state) taxes at all" following the passage of HB334.

Newton said projected annual tax revenue growth will offset the combined loss of $2.07 billion in tax revenue by 2025-26.

Newton said corporations tend to make decisions "more on signals." He said a powerful signal to them would be the certainty of no corporate income tax in 2028.

"They can feel comfortable, profitable and healthy, and their employees would be glad to be here," Newton said.

Newton said that "the Republican philosophy when government collects more money than it needs is to give it back through tax relief, and that's what we're doing here."