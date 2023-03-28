DES MOINES — A proposal to increase the required voluntary participation of landowners impacted by carbon capture pipelines will not be advanced ahead of a legislative deadline this week, a key state lawmaker said Tuesday.

A bill that would require 90 percent of impacted landowners to voluntarily allow a pipeline to be constructed on their land before the pipeline company could use eminent domain to force agreements with other impacted landowners will not advance in the Iowa Senate, said Iowa Sen. Michael Bousselot, a Republican from Ankeny to whom the legislation was assigned in the Senate.

Bousselot said Tuesday that he has not scheduled a subcommittee hearing on the bill, the first step in the legislative process, because the proposal does not have sufficient support to pass out of the Senate’s committee on commerce.

That committee is chaired by Sen. Waylon Brown, a Republican from Osage. Neither Brown nor Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, a Republican from Grimes, were immediately available for comment Tuesday.

State lawmakers this week face a legislative deadline known as the funnel. In order to remain eligible for consideration moving forward this year, a bill must have passed out of the full chamber in which it was introduced, and out of a committee in the opposite chamber.

The proposed restriction on the use of eminent domain — House File 565 — passed the Iowa House last week, but Bousselot’s comments mean it will not pass out of a Senate committee before this week’s deadline.

That means the bill is ineligible for consideration for the rest of 2023, with some exceptions: chamber leaders have legislative tools at their disposal to resurrect proposals, and it could also be amended into separate legislation.

The most likely result is that the proposed eminent domain requirements will not pass the Iowa Legislature in 2023.

Three pipeline companies are seeking permits to build C02 pipelines in the state: Navigator CO2 Ventures, Summit Carbon Solutions and Wolf Carbon Solutions.

Navigator and Summit, the largest projects, are seeking eminent domain authority from the Iowa Utilities Board. Wolf is proposing a smaller pipeline, covering just four Eastern Iowa counties, and has said it will not seek eminent domain authority.

The pipelines — which will shuttle CO2 from ethanol plants to reservoirs deep underground, taking advantage of federal tax credits — are backed by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, which represents Iowa’s ethanol and biodiesel plants.

A recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll showed that 78 percent of Iowans oppose the use of eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines.

During floor debate last week in the House, Rep. Steve Holt, a Republican from Denison, said the proposed legislation strengthens property owners’ rights.

“If these pipeline projects are essential to ethanol and agriculture, let them be built through voluntary easement and not by allowing the blunt force of government to be used to shatter this fundamental birthright,” said Holt, who also previously wrote to the state board that regulates pipeline projects to state his opposition to their approval of the projects.

Pipeline companies and supporters of the projects say they are essential to support the state’s ethanol industry.