Bill would make Nebraska school districts start after Labor Day, end before Memorial Day

One state senator wants all school districts in Nebraska to begin the school year after Labor Day and finish before Memorial Day.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard introduced LB1001, which would establish a statewide academic school term. Extracurricular activities and summer school would not be limited by the academic calendar.

Speaking before the Legislature's Education Committee on Tuesday, Erdman said student learning is being interrupted by teacher in-service days and significant amounts of time off for things such as winter and spring break.

Those days off also make it difficult for parents to find child care, Erdman said. He added that young people are also being taught they don't need to work five days a week.

The senator also challenged superintendents to prove teacher in-service days are needed. Erdman said if districts want to hold an in-service day for teachers, then that should be done before school starts.

Under his proposal, Erdman said families could get the vacation time they need, and teachers could have the time off to work a summer job or to rest and recuperate.

"You may find that people may want to be a teacher if they've got all summer off," Erdman said.

The proposed academic calendar would go into effect in the 2023-2024 school year.

Currently, most school districts in eastern Nebraska begin the school year in mid-August and end in May.

Colby Coash, representing the Nebraska Association of School Boards, said his group is opposed to Erdman's bill. He said since 1995, the school board association has opposed state-mandated uniform openings and closings for local districts and prefers that decision be left to school boards.

Coash said every school district in Nebraska will have a different idea of when the school year should start and end. For example, Coash said when he was growing up in the Sandhills, the school calendar was dictated by calving season.

"It's very district-specific and that's what school boards across the state would prefer, is to let those districts make those individual decisions," he said.

Coash said most school districts solicit input on their school calendar, including Lincoln Public Schools, which has a calendar committee that reviews guidelines the district settled on some years ago that essentially eliminated the controversy that used to accompany the process.

This school year, classes at LPS began Aug. 16, with May 25 as the last day. Next school year, the schedule runs from Aug. 15 to May 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0