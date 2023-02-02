DES MOINES — Iowa coaches would be required to receive training once every five years instead annually on how to identify and respond to a student-athlete with a suspected concussion under a bill advanced Wednesday by a House education subcommittee.

Current rules adopted by the state board of educational examiners require annual concussion training for renewal of a K-12 coaching license. Coaching in Iowa, either paid or volunteer, requires a valid authorization or endorsement.

The bill would change that to every five years to coincide with renewal of their coaching authorization from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

Emily Piper, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of School Boards, which is registered in favor of the bill, said the yearly training is repetitive and unnecessary, and noted that required recertification for cardiopulmonary resuscitation is done every two years.

“We believe that having the training once every five years upon their authorization renewal is sufficient,” Piper told the subcommittee. “Our goal on all trainings is to take a look at how we can reduce the frequency of them, but still provide the training that is necessary for the safety of students and athletes.”

Vic Miller, president of the Iowa Athletic Trainers Society, contends it's important for coaches, many of whom lack access to athletic trainers on a regular basis, to have a yearly refresher to protect the health and welfare of student athletes.

“So they are the sole people that are responsible for identifying possible concussions for student athletes,” Miller, of Ankeny, told subcommittee members. “And we feel that just the simple annual training should stay that way … so that these coaches can make the best decisions for the student athletes.”

Miller said such training is required on an annual basis at various collegiate and professional levels as well. “So let’s keep these coaches informed,” Miller said. “I think more education is always, always a good thing.”

Leslie Carpenter of Iowa Mental Health Advocacy echoed Miller. Carpenter is a retired physical therapist and parent of a student-athlete “who’s seen a very serious concussion playing volleyball in high school.”

“Far too often coaches have no idea the dangers and the limitations that can happen as a result of a concussion,” Carpenter said. “And there’s far too little protection of the student athletes.”

The Brain Injury Alliance is registered against the bill; however, a lobbyist for the group twice told lawmakers during the hearing that it supported the proposal.

“We are supportive of this legislation, as the practice of concussion identification, management and return to play protocol is ever evolving,” said lobbyist Chelsea Hoye. “In addition, concussions are mild brain injuries, and yet critically have impacts on diverse medical, cognitive and educational success.”

Subcommittee member Rep. Tracy Ehlert, D-Cedar Rapids, questioned whether concussion training would become more extensive. Rep. Tom Moore, R-Griswold, chair of the subcommittee, said he did not foresee such a need.

“It isn’t one of those things that just goes away,” said Moore, a retire teacher and football coach. “You don’t forget about your concussion protocols and the health and welfare of your athletes.”

Moore, however, said state officials need to assess the “efficacy” of the training “and how valuable it is and how much of that is easily retained by the person taking the training.”

“We need to look at … when it’s actually needed as opposed to just checking the box that it’s getting done,” Moore said.

Doug Struyk, a lobbyist representing the trainers society, said he worries the bill places expediency above that of advice from medical experts.

“I think erring on the side of actually going through every year and being ready to spot these things is not a bad direction to go,” Struyk said. “I think we should be following what health care providers are saying in looking at this, and not educators.”

Moore said he has mixed feelings on the bill, “but I also don’t believe our coaching staffs are ill-equipped to handle these things.”

“Speaking from my own experience, there isn’t a coach out there that is going to jeopardize the health of their student,” Moore said. “These coaches are taking care of their kids. Even though the training may be online and simple to get, I don’t see it as being a matter of expediency. I see it as a matter of being unnecessary annually to be done.”

At the same time, Moore said he’s unsure whether five years is the right time frame.

The subcommittee advance the bill to the full House education committee, with Ehlert declining to sign off on the bill.