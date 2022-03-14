Black Omaha high school students can earn $1K for passing calculus test

OMAHA -- In a novel approach to address racial inequity and inspire interest in mathematics for Black Omaha high school students, a Chicago-based entrepreneur will pay them to pass a calculus test.
Known as the Alpha Mission Calculus Awards, the program is open to Black students at Omaha high schools in grades 10, 11 and 12. Participants sign up to learn calculus, take a test and earn $1,000 if they pass. The money is not a scholarship — students can spend it any way they wish.
Philanthropists, nonprofits and politicians have spent decades attempting to address Omaha’s long history of racial inequity. Entrepreneur Robert Blackwell Jr. thinks that empowering young people to put effort into a subject as difficult as calculus could be a part of the solution.
Blackwell, who is Black, is the CEO of IT consulting firm EKI Digital and the founder of Alpha Mission, an organization working to strengthen Black business communities through partnerships and mentoring.
“I’ve benefited from a lot of great mentorship,” Blackwell said. “I think all of us owe it to those who came before us to do something for those who are going to come after us.”
Omaha was selected for the initiative because of the city’s history of inequity, and because of what Blackwell sees as a potential for real progress. Blackwell befriended Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts at a Republican Governors Association meeting and the two discussed ways to strengthen the state’s relationship with the Black community.
“I told him that the way to mend that relationship is to focus on economics,” Blackwell said. “Omaha is big enough and small enough to be impactful in this area, and there are a lot of people with good will.”
Economic inequality is stark in Omaha. A recent report from the Omaha Economic Development Corp. indicates that Black Omahans experience significantly higher rates of poverty than any other group: nearly 44% of Black households have incomes at or below $24,999.
Blackwell got the calculus competition idea from a young man he met at a university speaking engagement. When the student asked for a meeting, Blackwell obliged. While talking, he learned that the student had spent a summer teaching himself calculus after a subpar math teacher left him confused.
“I remember thinking that anybody who has the desire — who is willing to put in the work — to teach themselves calculus is going to be somebody,” Blackwell said.
Inspired by the story, Blackwell gave the student an analytics project and promised him $1,000 if he liked what he saw. He did, and the man ended up working for Blackwell for years.
After that success, Blackwell sought to find a way to bring the same opportunity to Black students in similar situations.
One such student is Arianna Hill, 16, a junior at Omaha North High School. Hill is looking toward a future in health care, and she was immediately interested in the contest.
“I think it’s really important to have opportunities like this,” Hill said. “It’s an easy and inclusive way to get people in our community to realize how important STEM and math subjects are. And the thousand dollars draws people in.”
Hill is currently taking precalculus but is ready to challenge herself to learn calculus on top of that. She and the other students will attend monthly tutoring sessions until October, but will be able to take the test earlier if they feel ready. If Hill succeeds, she said she will save the money.
Blackwell said this will be the first of many annual calculus competitions. He sees it not only as a way to get Black students interested in math, but also as a way to build a community.
“The most important thing for these kids is to find out that somebody loves and cares for them outside of their mother and father,” he said. “That’s what a community is about: knowing that people are there who care about you and your outcomes.”
Eight students are currently registered to participate, and registration closes on March 15. Interested students can register by submitting their information on the “
Contact Us“ page on the Alpha Mission website.
Most popular boy names in the 60s in Nebraska
Most popular boy names in the 60s in Nebraska
Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over.
Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock 'n' roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Nebraska using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#50. Jay
Jay is a name of Latin origin meaning "jaybird".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 680
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47 (#404 (tie) most common name, -93.1% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #85
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 42,732
Canva
#49. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning "wreath, crown".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 683
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56 (#370 (tie) most common name, -91.8% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285
Canva
#48. Dale
Dale is a name of English origin meaning "valley".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 688
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#812 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #67
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 50,424
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#47. Alan
Alan is a name of German origin meaning "precious".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 694
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139 (#206 most common name, -80.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 61,416
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#46. Bruce
Bruce is a name of Scottish origin meaning "from the brushwood thicket".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 714
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#529 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,679
Canva
#45. Russell
Russell is a name of English origin meaning "little red".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 742
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#529 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 60,461
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#44. Randall
Randall is a name of Norse origin meaning "shield-wolf".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 743
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#529 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 52,050
Canva
#43. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 787
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#40 (tie) most common name, -32.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#42. Jeff
Jeff is a name of English origin meaning "peaceful pledge".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 800
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#40 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 62,062
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#41. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning "sole ruler".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 831
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134 (#213 (tie) most common name, -83.9% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#40. Roger
Roger is a name of German origin meaning "famous spearman".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 842
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#812 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,449
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#39. Jerry
Jerry is a name of English origin meaning "exalted of the Lord".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 850
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#812 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566
Canva
#38. Rodney
Rodney is a name of English origin meaning "island near the clearing".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 860
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#812 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 72,173
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#37. Dennis
Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning "follower of Dionysius".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 897
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#529 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,992
Canva
#36. Mike
Mike is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift from God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 927
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#529 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,409
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#35. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 933
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 most common name, -49.8% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 106,041
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#34. Craig
Craig is a name of Scottish origin meaning "rocky".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 953
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,739
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#33. Troy
Troy is a name of Irish origin meaning "foot soldier".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,003
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#430 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 61,396
Canva
#32. Larry
Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning "from the place of the laurel leaves".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,051
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#642 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594
Canva
#31. Bradley
Bradley is a name of English origin meaning "woodland clearing".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,054
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87 (#282 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #72
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 48,715
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#30. Randy
Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning "shield-wolf".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,054
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#642 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889
Canva
#29. Terry
Terry is a name of German origin meaning "power of the tribe".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,162
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#642 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,440
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#28. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,165
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 496 (#43 most common name, -57.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#27. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,309
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 368 (#73 most common name, -71.9% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#26. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "handsome".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,319
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102 (#259 most common name, -92.3% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552
Falcona // Shutterstock
#25. Gregory
Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning "watchful, alert".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,327
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#642 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#24. Gary
Gary is a name of English origin meaning "spearman".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,365
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#812 (tie) most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046
2p2play // Shutterstock
#23. Donald
Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "world ruler".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,369
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#600 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#22. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,386
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 658 (#25 most common name, -52.5% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162
Canva
#21. Ronald
Ronald is a name of English origin meaning "counsel rule".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,432
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#642 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#20. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning "nobleman".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,446
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126 (#225 most common name, -91.3% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772
Canva
#19. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning "humble".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,501
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102 (#259 most common name, -93.2% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#18. Douglas
Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning "black water".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,958
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102 (#259 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047
Canva
#17. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,224
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,126 (#2 most common name, -49.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610
Canva
#16. Todd
Todd is a name of English origin meaning "fox".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,242
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,126 (#2 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,766
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#15. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,440
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#262 (tie) most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#14. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,465
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 683 (#22 most common name, -72.3% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161
Canva
#13. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,492
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#251 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#12. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,519
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 474 (#46 (tie) most common name, -81.2% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231
Canva
#11. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,722
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#194 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#10. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,783
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 213 (#138 (tie) most common name, -92.3% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514
Canva
#9. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,911
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#262 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#8. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning "pledge of peace".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,073
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#399 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105
Canva
#7. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning "a Scotsman".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,671
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#642 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936
Canva
#6. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,213
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 300 (#95 (tie) most common name, -92.9% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#5. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,344
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 780 (#16 most common name, -82.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986
Canva
#4. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning "God of war".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,519
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#255 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#3. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,689
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 562 (#33 most common name, -88.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#2. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,617
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#40 (tie) most common name, -90.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169
Canva
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Nebraska
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,702
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 669 (#23 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
