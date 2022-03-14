Black Omaha high school students can earn $1K for passing calculus test

OMAHA -- In a novel approach to address racial inequity and inspire interest in mathematics for Black Omaha high school students, a Chicago-based entrepreneur will pay them to pass a calculus test.

Known as the Alpha Mission Calculus Awards, the program is open to Black students at Omaha high schools in grades 10, 11 and 12. Participants sign up to learn calculus, take a test and earn $1,000 if they pass. The money is not a scholarship — students can spend it any way they wish.

Philanthropists, nonprofits and politicians have spent decades attempting to address Omaha’s long history of racial inequity. Entrepreneur Robert Blackwell Jr. thinks that empowering young people to put effort into a subject as difficult as calculus could be a part of the solution.

Blackwell, who is Black, is the CEO of IT consulting firm EKI Digital and the founder of Alpha Mission, an organization working to strengthen Black business communities through partnerships and mentoring.

“I’ve benefited from a lot of great mentorship,” Blackwell said. “I think all of us owe it to those who came before us to do something for those who are going to come after us.”

Omaha was selected for the initiative because of the city’s history of inequity, and because of what Blackwell sees as a potential for real progress. Blackwell befriended Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts at a Republican Governors Association meeting and the two discussed ways to strengthen the state’s relationship with the Black community.

“I told him that the way to mend that relationship is to focus on economics,” Blackwell said. “Omaha is big enough and small enough to be impactful in this area, and there are a lot of people with good will.”

Economic inequality is stark in Omaha. A recent report from the Omaha Economic Development Corp. indicates that Black Omahans experience significantly higher rates of poverty than any other group: nearly 44% of Black households have incomes at or below $24,999.

Blackwell got the calculus competition idea from a young man he met at a university speaking engagement. When the student asked for a meeting, Blackwell obliged. While talking, he learned that the student had spent a summer teaching himself calculus after a subpar math teacher left him confused.

“I remember thinking that anybody who has the desire — who is willing to put in the work — to teach themselves calculus is going to be somebody,” Blackwell said.

Inspired by the story, Blackwell gave the student an analytics project and promised him $1,000 if he liked what he saw. He did, and the man ended up working for Blackwell for years.

After that success, Blackwell sought to find a way to bring the same opportunity to Black students in similar situations.

One such student is Arianna Hill, 16, a junior at Omaha North High School. Hill is looking toward a future in health care, and she was immediately interested in the contest.

“I think it’s really important to have opportunities like this,” Hill said. “It’s an easy and inclusive way to get people in our community to realize how important STEM and math subjects are. And the thousand dollars draws people in.”

Hill is currently taking precalculus but is ready to challenge herself to learn calculus on top of that. She and the other students will attend monthly tutoring sessions until October, but will be able to take the test earlier if they feel ready. If Hill succeeds, she said she will save the money.

Blackwell said this will be the first of many annual calculus competitions. He sees it not only as a way to get Black students interested in math, but also as a way to build a community.

“The most important thing for these kids is to find out that somebody loves and cares for them outside of their mother and father,” he said. “That’s what a community is about: knowing that people are there who care about you and your outcomes.”

Eight students are currently registered to participate, and registration closes on March 15. Interested students can register by submitting their information on the “Contact Us“ page on the Alpha Mission website.

