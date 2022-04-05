'Blunts in the bathrooms, skipping all the time': OPS students, staff confirm rising misbehavior

The Omaha Public Schools students sat in a wide circle on the still-brown grass in Memorial Park on an afternoon in mid-March.

The seven seniors sitting in this group will graduate in 71 days, but they said some of the final lessons of their high school careers feel more like kindergarten.

Teachers have shown them PowerPoint presentations on how to have conversations and disagreements with peers.

At their school, Central High School, there is a new system called "Eagle Bucks" where students are given fake currency as a way to teach and encourage positive behavior. These bucks, which have been implemented at schools all across the district, can be traded in for rewards like candy and chips.

"We needed it because kids were out of control," said Dina Saltzman, a senior at Central.

At schools across the district, some students show up to school but never attend a class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana as the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights between students, according to nine students and nine current and former OPS staff members.

They all said the pandemic has changed the school environment as an increase in student misbehavior continues to hinder learning and staff retention. Some of the OPS employees spoke on the condition they not be named because they have not been authorized by the district to speak publicly about their jobs.

The exacerbated behavioral problems are not unique to OPS.

A high school in Connecticut temporarily transitioned to remote learning last fall due to misbehavior. And last month, teachers and school staff in Minneapolis reported similar issues, including more fights and drug use, as well as more kids with anxiety and depression.

For the seniors at the park, their last normal year of school before the COVID-19 pandemic was freshman year. For current freshmen, it was sixth grade.

“I feel bad for them, but then they are also treating it like elementary school,” said Isabella Manhart, a Central student of the underclassmen. “Sometimes there are kids running through the hallways without shoes on and I’m like, what is happening?”

In their high school careers, these seniors have attended school online, watched overwhelmed teachers cry and felt social anxiety upon returning to school in person. They have watched their fellow students lose loved ones, develop substance abuse issues, drop out, fight in school hallways and do drugs in school bathrooms.

"A lot of people dealt with things like parents losing jobs, like really bad crisis-type situations, losing people during COVID, that school is the last thing they're concerned with and so that's kind of another reason people have stopped caring about school," Saltzman said.

The situations and behaviors described by Central students have been observed by other students, staff and parents at schools throughout the district.

Several medical groups have warned that pandemic isolation from school closures and lack of social gatherings has taken a toll on young people’s mental health.

"It's kind of off the rails as far as behavior. They're bad. Bad. They're naughty," Camille Horner, a junior at Central, said of her fellow students. "Like blunts in the bathrooms, skipping all the time."

The World-Herald reached out to OPS officials for comment on many of the issues outlined in this story. After being given two weeks to fulfill that request, the district offered interviews with OPS officials but only after the newspaper's intended publication date.

All nine members of the OPS board also received emails from The World-Herald requesting comment, but no one responded.

Instead, the school board and the district sent a lengthy joint statement.

"Young people across our community, like adults, have endured three disrupted and traumatic years. One can see this in every aspect of daily life, from schools to work and communities at large — and one can see it across our country," the statement said. "Our district has shared several times that addressing these disruptions will take time — and that we have immediate and long-term interventions in place."

The district said its student code of conduct outlines expectations and repercussions, including behavioral concerns and substance abuse.

"If issues arise, our administrators, safety officers and law enforcement partners intervene to address the concern," the statement said.

Teachers and other staff members have been vocal all school year about the issues inside of their schools. They have said at school board meetings that they are worried about the safety of students and the quality of education those students are getting because teachers don't have time to do their jobs. Because of staff shortages, teachers have been asked to cover additional classes for missing staff members.

One teacher said he has struggled to cover classes outside his content area.

"I was trying to teach Spanish and I know three words maybe and the kids know that," the teacher said. "The kids all knew more than I did."

In response, the district has given students extra days off this year so teachers can plan and prepare, sent district administrators back to the classroom as substitutes, created a “concierge team” that now has more than 70 employees working part time in the district, increased summer school pay for teachers from $28.50 per hour to $40 and are now paying student teachers and their supervising teachers stipends.

Robert Miller, president of the Omaha Education Association, said while the situation within schools hasn't gotten worse, it hasn't gotten much better either. He said the district's concierge program has helped with duties like serving lunch but it has not alleviated the issues in the classroom.

"Things haven't improved," Miller said. "And teachers must continue to feel valued and they're just not feeling that right now."

While teachers have repeatedly said they're worried that their peers will quit and not return next school year, it's too early to tell if that will actually happen. Teachers have to inform the district of their plans for next year later this month.

Some haven't waited until the end of the school year to quit. Candice Balkovic, who taught for 10 years, resigned from Lewis and Clark Middle School in January.

She said she received one of two responses when she told her co-workers about her resignation: “Good for you, I wish I could” or “Good for you, I’m thinking about doing it, too.”

“That's the state where our education is — every single teacher I talked to is either 'Good for you' or 'I'm right behind you,'” she said.

Balkovic said she had to resign due to a cycle of problems in her building that became unbearable.

Student misbehavior causes classroom disruptions and leads to violence against teachers, she said. This can cause teacher burnout and staff shortages, which means there’s less planning time and lower-quality instruction. Other staff members, like principals and counselors, have had to help out in classrooms, leaving them less time to do their jobs and address other issues in the buildings.

And the list stretches on and on, she said.

While fights at school happened before the pandemic, some teachers and students said they’ve noticed an uptick in the number of altercations in their schools this year.

One OPS teacher said he breaks up at least three fights a week, sometimes a fight a day. Another said she had to break up a fight before noon on the first day of the spring semester this year.

When asked if the district had noticed an uptick in fights and violence at schools this school year, Lisa Utterback, community services chief officer for OPS, told The World-Herald earlier this year that some days are more challenging than others.

“I will emphasize that our security officers, our school resource officers and our administrators are the individuals responsible for de-escalating and intervening when there is an altercation between two students,” Utterback said at the time.

The teachers said they break up fights because they will not stand by and wait for security while children hurt each other. They also said there are not enough security guards in their buildings.

This school year several altercations have escalated and police have been called to middle and high schools around the district.

A student was cut with a knife during a fight at South High School in October. The student was sent to the hospital while another was ordered to the Douglas County Youth Center. Two 13-year-old students also faced charges last fall after an altercation at Beveridge Magnet Middle School.

A month into the spring semester, police had to use mace to separate students during two large fights on Feb. 11, at Benson High School and King Science & Technology Magnet Center.

A teacher who was present during the fight at King Science had to be sent to the hospital after she was shoved to the ground by a student while barricading a doorway, according to a police report.

One high school teacher spoke to The World-Herald a few hours after being knocked to the ground while trying to break up a fight among students.

“You do get hurt," the teacher said. "Not because the kids want to be violent but because students are doing their best to harm one another. I’ve never had a child trying to attack me but it’s not the first time I've been harmed trying to break up a fight.”

Another teacher experienced injuries from students at more than one school she worked at in OPS. She said she has had multiple surgeries from the incidents and still deals with chronic pain today.

“Violence in the workplace for teachers is real,” she said.

The unpredictability of student violence at some OPS schools leaves staff feeling on edge, an OPS teacher said. She has become conditioned to constantly look for escalating behavior, which leaves her exhausted.

Teachers have said their co-workers are also routinely told to “f--- off” by some students.

Another teacher, during an interview with The World-Herald, described asking a student to pull up their mask and being told: “F--- you, b----. Do your f------ job.”

One teacher said she was once giving a student a redirection when he told her to shut up and threatened her with sexual assault.

Combative students aren't the only source of disruption.

Wait five minutes in the restroom at Central and you’ll see a cloud of smoke rising from a stall, said Noemi Gilbert, a junior. The Central High students said it's normal to find students smoking and vaping in the bathrooms, which sometimes sets off fire alarms. The students said this was also a problem before the pandemic.

Three teachers said they observe daily drug use among students in their buildings. One teacher said “the blatant use of marijuana in the school is unbelievable.”

Another teacher said administrators started locking bathrooms in her school after students continued to smoke marijuana in them.

Brad Podany, a security guard at South High School, said students even smoke marijuana in the halls.

If a security guard smells it, they will try to find who’s smoking. Sometimes students will comply with being searched; other times, he said, they will say "I don’t care" and walk out of the building.

Teachers said some students come to school only to spend the entire day roaming the hallways instead of going to class. Sometimes those students are loud or fights break out, causing teachers to leave their classrooms full of students to address the behavior in the hallway.

“They don't care anymore. They don't care about repercussions,” Podany said. “And unfortunately, it's a game that they play, and they know that, ‘If I get in a fight or if I smoke, I'm out of school for five days at home. And then I'm right back to doing the exact same thing.’”

Podany said the misbehaviors revolve around the same group of students who continue to be problematic.

The Central students said while some of their peers might be creating problems, most are just trying to get by as they grapple with what's happening to them outside of school.

“We’re all trying our best,” said Jace Westphal, a senior.

Lydia Hernandez, a senior at Burke High School, said drug use or fights haven’t been a problem at her school this year.

“I have not seen as many fights as I saw in middle school,” Hernandez said. “In middle school, there was a fight every week.”

Hernandez said the main problem at Burke are freshmen students who misbehave, acting like they are still in elementary school.

The transition from remote learning to returning to the classroom full time has been challenging for both students and teachers.

Students went from learning at their own pace and being isolated in bedrooms — sitting in front of a computer for hours — to suddenly being expected to snap back to the rigid routine of in-person school.

The seclusion brought on by the pandemic has taken a toll on young people’s mental health.

A study published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on responses of nearly 8,000 students in 2021, shows 44% reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless during the past year.

About 66% also said they found it more difficult to complete their schoolwork.

Gilbert said just walking the hallways or sitting in a classroom can get overwhelming. Other students said they now deal with social anxiety after being remote for so long.

One teacher said while she was having a really good school year, a lot of her students' stamina was lost because of online learning. And it might take years to recover, she said.

“Going back to normal was like going back to the normal expectations, but not providing the support systems to lay out those new expectations, which is, like, a wild thing to do,” Manhart said.

The students have also noticed the toll the past few school years have taken on their teachers.

"The teachers don't even want to be there,” Horner said. “It just gets manifested into, like, how they teach and what we pick up. It's, like, why would we want to be here either?"

Another student said teachers would sit down with her to help her plan for college, but now they say they don’t have time.

“You can tell that they can't pour from an empty cup because, like, they're so burnt out that there's not really a lot that they can do,” Saltzman said. “I feel bad for, like, asking them for advice. I just feel really bad for the teachers.”

Teachers said staff retention is a large problem in the district. Positions are going unfilled and too many young OPS teachers are burning out quickly, realizing the job can’t support them, one teacher said.

“People are leaving and not being replaced because there’s no one to replace them,” the teacher said.

Abigail Jane, a former teacher at South, was in the district for only two years before she resigned in 2021. She said she remembers a specific day when a student came into her classroom while she was teaching and attacked another student.

“All the veteran teachers were like, ‘Was that your first fight?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and they said, ‘You'll get used to that,’” Jane said. “That’s just the attitude — if you want to make it in these schools, you literally have to be completely shut down to things. Nothing can shock you. Nothing can scare you.”

Several OPS teachers told The World-Herald that they didn’t think district administrators understood what’s happening in OPS schools.

“One of my teachers has two other jobs and that's just not OK,” said Saltzman, a student. “And I feel like it sucks that all these teachers are quitting, but I almost wonder if that's what the administration is going to need to be like, ‘Oh, they're serious. We may need to listen to them and change something.’”

Horner said her experiences throughout the pandemic have helped her, and other students, to gain a lot of awareness about their own path in life.

Westphal said with COVID restrictions decreasing, he feels like students are just trying to get back to normal but are “not mentally there.” He said he feels pushed to go back to normal.

The students agreed that the pandemic has changed their outlook for their future after graduation. It has caused them to be more realistic about their goals, such as staying closer to home.

“I think everyone's kind of waiting for the next ball to drop,” Saltzman said. “Because, like, there have been so many false alarms of, like, things are getting better. I think everyone's kind of lost hope of that. So hopefully this will be the last time, but we're all kind of waiting for another relapse.”

Gilbert said they can’t picture their life more than six months into the future.

“I mean, what else is gonna happen?” Gilbert said. “And it feels kind of weird and futile, to try and plan a future when everything is working against us.”

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

