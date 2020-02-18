Both sides in Iowa abortion debate see a larger battle

Zeno sees that as part of the national strategy to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found a right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution.

In response to the Iowa Supreme Court decision that the Iowa Constitution includes a right to an abortion, anti-abortion forces are calling for an amendment to make clear there is no constitutional right to an abortion or for the state to pay for abortions. On party-line votes, majority Republicans in the Senate and in the House Judiciary Committee have approved the amendment language.

The amendment to the Iowa Constitution would not be an outright ban, Zeno said, but if approved by voters and Roe is overturned, “it opens the door for the Legislature to legislate away abortion.”

The amendment, which has to be approved by a future Legislature as well as the voters, and the bills moving in the Legislature this year are an indication of the staying power of the anti-abortion movement, Carroll said. When he arrived in the Legislature in 1995, he said, the abortion issue that year was whether to require statistical reporting of abortions.