Branstad says Xi still an 'old friend,' but worried by China’s authoritarian drift

SOLON, Iowa -- He still calls him “old friend,” but former U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad is disappointed in the direction China has moved under Xi Jinping’s leadership.

“I will say that the personal relationship, I think, has been very good,” said Branstad, who recently returned to Iowa after more than three years as the ambassador to China.

The two first met in 1885 when Branstad was governor and Xi was a county-level Chinese official leading an agriculture delegation to Iowa.

Last week, during a campaign appearance with Republican candidates in Solon, the former Iowa governor spoke warmly of a Xi’s welcoming him to China with a personal and private audience. Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, also hosted a dinner for Branstad, his wife, Christie, and their family.

“To the best of my knowledge and in talking to people at the embassy, that had never been done before for one of our ambassadors,” he said.

Despite the friendship and accomplishments in trade and law enforcement, Branstad called serving as ambassador “one of the most challenging and difficult assignments.”

It was made more difficult by the increasingly authoritarian actions of the communist government under Xi, he said.