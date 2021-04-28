Broadband expansion passes, ethanol mandate appears stuck

DES MOINES -- It was a win some, lose some sort of day for Gov. Kim Reynolds, who celebrated the success of one of her top priorities for Iowa’s 2021 legislative session, but also conceded work on another priority will have to continue another year.
Reynolds on Wednesday celebrated legislation and funding for broadband internet expansion, but conceded her proposal to require E-15 ethanol at all Iowa gas stations appears unlikely to earn passage this year.
Reynolds said she and top legislative leaders have agreed to invest $100 million in new state funding for initiatives that seek to expand broadband internet access to underserved areas of Iowa. She made the announcement while signing into law legislation that provides the framework for broadband expansion programs. The state funding will be delivered in a separate budget bill, which a Senate Republican spokesman said would be approved and delivered to Reynolds later Wednesday.
“In the 21st century, when access to high speed internet is growing increasingly necessary for everyday life, from work to entertainment to health care, we needed to act. And I’m proud to tell Iowans we did just that,” Reynolds said Wednesday at the Iowa Capitol. “Better health care, better public services, and better jobs are on their way to every corner of Iowa.”
Reynolds said Iowa’s average internet speed is second-lowest in the country, and a third of the state’s 99 counties are considered to be in broadband “deserts.”
On Wednesday, Reynolds signed into law House File 848 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=hf848, which establishes grants for companies that install infrastructure that would create access to broadband internet service with a minimum download speed of 100 megabits per second and a minimum upload speed of 100 megabits per second in areas where current service at those speeds is not available. The bill also creates grants for broadband expansion at lower speeds, likely for sparsely populated rural areas.
The legislation earned unanimous approval from state lawmakers. Both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers attended the bill-signing ceremony.
“It’s a great day for Iowans and I’m really proud that the bill passed unanimously,” Reynolds said. “It’s a great example of how we can come together on behalf of our state and on behalf of Iowans.”
Reynolds said the state funding could be supplemented by federal COVID-19 relief funds, which are expected to include funding for broadband expansion efforts.
Meantime, Reynolds signaled she has accepted the likelihood that her proposed E-15 mandate will not pass the Iowa Legislature this session. Reynolds said she plans to keep advocating for the proposal after the legislative session, and that she will continue discussing it with stakeholders.
The proposal, House File 859 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=hf859, is supported by the ethanol and biodiesel industries, but opposed by gas station companies over their concerns with expensive equipment upgrades.
“If it doesn’t (pass this year), you know, unfortunately, I don’t get everything I want. I try my hardest, but it’s just the reality of the legislative process,” Reynolds said. “Let’s see what we can do and maybe come back next year in a unified position that will create a better environment for us to make that happen.”
A legislative hearing on the proposal has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.