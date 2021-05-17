Budget increases proposed for Iowa courts, prisons

DES MOINES – The GOP-controlled House continued taking steps toward wrapping up its 2021 session as it worked into the night to approve budgets that would represent a $44 million increase in funding for the state court and prison systems as well as state law enforcement, emergency management and civil rights agencies that represented.

House File 861 would appropriate $619.5 million from the general fund, a $34.6 million increase with $20 million earmarked for the Department of Corrections. It includes another $19 million from other state funds.

HF 864, which was approved 53-36 about 10:30 p.m., would provide nearly $193 million to the Judicial Branch, an increase of $8.616 million.

Both budgets must be approved by the Senate.

Democrats offered several amendments to address what they see as problems with in the prison system. The prison population is over capacity while 9 percent of staff positions are vacant and staffing levels have dropped 17 percent since 2009 – when they controlled the Legislature – to 1,371 department-budgeted correctional officer full-time equivalents. As of March, more than 200 positions throughout the system were vacant.