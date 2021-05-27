Budweiser Clydesdales' trip through Old Market recalls heyday of Anheuser-Busch Beer Depot

When the famous Budweiser Clydesdales high step through the Old Market during Friday night's Memorial Day Parade, they will be walking in the historic hoofprints of 19th-century Omaha beer horses.

The Anheuser-Busch Beer Depot, 1213 Jones St., was built in 1887 and joined the National Register of Historic Buildings in 1979 as an example of 19th century Romanesque architecture. From its opening until Prohibition became the law in 1919, the building was used to distribute beer in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Wyoming.

An adjacent stable, long gone, housed six teams of horses that hauled beer locally.

Friday's pre-parade activities including live music will begin at 4 p.m. at 12th and Jackson streets, where the parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. It will follow a short route: two blocks east to 10th Street, then 2½ blocks south to the Durham Museum.

The Clydesdales, according to a history prepared by Anheuser-Busch, were first introduced to the public on April 7, 1933, to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. August A. Busch Jr. and Adolphus Busch III presented a six-horse hitch as a gift to their father, August Anheuser Busch Sr. The Clydesdales then proceeded to pull a red and white wagon carrying the first case of post-Prohibition beer from the St. Louis brewery.