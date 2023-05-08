As Warren Buffett took the stage Saturday before thousands of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in Omaha and millions more watching worldwide, he joked there was another big event competing for attention across the Atlantic.

"They were celebrating a King Charles, and we've got our own King Charles here today," Buffett quipped, nodding to his sidekick and partner Charlie Munger.

With much less pomp and no crowns bestowed, the 92-year-old Buffett and 99-year-old Munger sat down with a box of See's peanut brittle between them and proceeded to hold court for on their company, the economy, investing and more for over five hours.

The pair expressed confidence in the security of bank deposits but much less in banking stocks, criticizing banks for moving beyond traditional services into riskier investments.

Buffett was confident a deal will be made to lift the national debt ceiling, though he was critical of the level of tribalism in U.S. politics.

Buffett also made it clear that even at his age, he has no intention at all to retire from the job he loves.

“I work with the greatest group of people you can imagine,” he said. “No one is after each other’s job, and it’s five minutes from my home. I just can’t imagine having anything better.”

Buffett once again showed that even at his age, he still has much physical endurance and mental acuity, easily recalling off the top of his head names and events from the distant past and numbers and details related to Berkshire holdings.

He also clearly relished his annual chance to meet with the loyal shareholders in what he likes to call the annual Woodstock of Capitalism.

For the first time since 2019, Buffett and Munger appeared before a full house in the 17,600-seat CHI Health Center arena.

The meetings in 2020 and 2021 were held remotely due to the pandemic. Last year’s meeting included some empty seats in the highest reaches of the arena, something not seen in past years when as many as 30,000 shareholders attended the meeting.

Buffett and Berkshire did not give a figure for how many requested credentials this year, but he said numbers were above last year and that shareholders came from all 50 states and 45 countries around the globe.

Early in the lengthy Q & A session, Buffett lauded federal regulators for guaranteeing all deposits at California’s failed Silicon Valley Bank, even those above the $250,000 FDIC guarantee.

To not have done so, he said, would have “started a run on every bank in the country” and launched a global financial crisis. “It would have been catastrophic, and that’s why they were covered,” he said.

As to the ongoing turmoil in the banking sector, he said it’s important for people to understand their deposits are safe, particularly at a time where the ability to withdraw funds online can create a fast-paced virtual bank run.

But when it comes to investing in bank stocks, both men were critical of banks inventing new financial products and taking on investment risk.

“The gamier it gets and the more it looks like investment banking, the less I like it,” Munger said.

Buffett expressed confidence that the U.S. dollar will continue to be the world’s reserve currency, despite challenges like the debt limit crisis and the rising national debt. There really are no other options, he said.

Both Buffett and Munger were sharply critical of the nation’s debt load and the rapid pace at which the country has been printing money.

“I think we should be very careful,” Buffett said. “It’s very hard to see how you recover once people lose faith in the currency.”

Buffett continues to believe he can find a great new investment for Berkshire’s growing pile of cash, now standing at nearly $130 billion.

Absent such an investment, rather than pour that cash into dividends, he would prefer to return it to shareholders by buying back shares of Berkshire stock.

Berkshire reported Saturday it made $4.4 billion in stock buybacks during the first quarter this year.

That significantly increases the company's recent pace. It bought back $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter last year and $7.9 billion in all of 2022. Overall, in recent years Buffett has bought back 10% of Berkshire’s stock.

In the meantime, Berkshire's ready cash is being invested in U.S. Treasury bills. “It isn't killing us to own $130 billion in bills at 5% plus,” Buffett said.

More than in the past, Buffett deferred questions to Ajit Jain, who heads up Berkshire’s insurance operations, and Greg Abel, the man who oversees non-insurance operations and has been designated as Buffett’s eventual successor as CEO. In the morning session, the two joined Buffett and Munger on the podium.

Buffett expressed confidence in Abel’s ability to lead the company once he exits the stage.

“Greg is inheriting a good business, and I think he will make it better,” Buffett said.

A young girl questioned why Berkshire’s MidAmerican Energy in Iowa will be burning coal for decades, calling the company Iowa’s biggest carbon polluter.

Buffett defended the company, saying the utility is currently providing more wind energy to the grid than is used by the company’s customers.

“I would say our record in wind and solar has not been topped by any utility in the United States,” Buffett said.

Munger said no one yet knows how serious the threat of global climate change will be years from now. “There’s a lot of nonsense in this field,” he said.

Earlier in the meeting, Abel expressed confidence that Berkshire energy by the end of this decade will reduce its emissions by 50% from 2005 levels — the goal of the Paris climate accord.

“We are well on that path, but to achieve it is a true journey,” Abel said.

Buffett and Munger agreed that artificial intelligence and robotics have the potential to transform a lot of industries, with both positive and negative impacts on the market and society. Buffett compared AI to the invention of the atomic bomb and how it changed the world.

“I know we won’t be able to uninvent it," he said.

But Munger also added: “I think old-fashioned intelligence works pretty well.”

The pair expressed concern about the rising tensions between the United States and China.

They said leaders of both countries need to understand the risk of recent escalation and inflammatory language.

“I think we are equally guilty of being stupid,” Munger said.

China and the U.S. also should understand that both counties can prosper from their relationship. “The two are not just compatible,” Buffett said. “It’s imperative.”

As usual, Buffett was bullish on the future of America, despite the current political challenges. He said U.S. politics has morphed from partisanship to tribalism, which leads to the two sides not listening to each other and “to mobs."

But overall, Buffett said if he could be born anywhere in the world, he would do so in the United States, and he would do so today.

“The United States is capable of doing remarkable things, and it wouldn’t surprise me if we do it again,” he said.

As always, along with all the wisdom on business, Buffett dispensed lots of life advice, too.

Shareholder Megan Detz from Phoenix, attending her first Berkshire Hathaway meeting, likened it all to lining up to hear a prophet. She typed a number of Buffett’s witticisms into her cell phone, including her favorite:

“If you want to figure out how to live your life, you write your obituary and reverse-engineer it.”

Photos: Berkshire Hathaway 2023 annual shareholders meeting weekend in Omaha 050723-owh-new-berkshire-ar01.JPG 050723-owh-new-berkshire-ar02.JPG 050723-owh-new-berkshire-ar03.JPG 050723-owh-new-berkshire-ar04.JPG 050723-owh-new-berkshire-ar06.JPG berkshire-cm02 050623-owh-new-berkshire-pic-cm03 berkshire-cm06 050623-owh-new-berkshire-pic-cm07 050623-owh-new-berkshire-pic-cm08