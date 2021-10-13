 Skip to main content
Buffett Magnet Middle School's Lee Perez named Nebraska Teacher of the Year

OMAHA -- Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School teacher Lee Perez was named Wednesday as the 2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year.

Perez, a teacher for 13 years, is an ESL teacher at Buffett, which is in the Omaha Public Schools in northwest Omaha.

Perez said that as he works to teach his students a new language, he also celebrates their backgrounds and cultures in the classroom, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Education.

101421-owh-new-teacherofyear-LS08

Lee Perez, an English as a Second Language teacher, speaks to reporters after accepting the Nebraska 2022 Teacher of the Year award at Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School on Wednesday.

Perez said in his application for the award: "It is important to embrace diversity. We should acknowledge that being different is special and these differences should be showcased during learning."

Perez said his message to other teachers is to be "kind, culturally aware and tolerant and that kindness should be our new pandemic."

Perez earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. 

A panel of Nebraska educators chose Perez for the honor.

