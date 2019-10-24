AMES -- They had their standout moments under the bright lights and nationwide reach of the debate stage.
Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar then did what presidential candidates regularly do: they came to Iowa with hopes of capitalizing on the moment.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Klobuchar, a U.S. Senator from Minnesota, spent time in Iowa this past week after each had standout moments during the most recent Democratic presidential primary debate, held Oct. 15 in Pennsylvania.
Buttigieg contrasted his “Medicare for all who want it” health care policy with Medicare for all plans favored by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and had strong moments when discussing foreign policy and gun control.
Klobuchar also hammered on the health care debate --- she also favors a public option approach --- and criticized the perception that policies like Medicare for all are the only way a Democratic candidate can be viewed to have “bold” policy proposals.
Buttigieg and Klobuchar returned to Iowa to continue those messages.
“It was a great chance to first of all emphasize that I’m running to be the president after (Republican President Donald) Trump, and to solve problems boldly in a way that unifies America instead of making people choose between either solutions or unity,” Buttigieg said in an interview during his post-debate campaign swing. “For those reasons and more, it was a good night for us and a chance to really catapult the momentum that we’ve been seeing in Iowa really since the (Polk County Democrats’) Steak Fry.”
The Buttigieg campaign raised more than $1 million in the 24 hours immediately following the debate, it reported.
During his post-debate Iowa swing, Buttigieg held a town hall event on the Iowa State University campus that drew 900 people, according to an estimate from a school official passed along through campaign staff.
The school brought more good news for the Buttigieg campaign on Thursday, when an ISU/Civiqs poll showed him moving into second place in Iowa, behind only Warren. He is now third in the field in Real Clear Politics’ rolling average of polling on the race in Iowa, behind Warren and Biden. On September 16 his average was 7.5 percent; as of Thursday it was more than double that, at 15.8 percent.
“More than anything, I can just feel when I’m doing appearances around the state that the support for us is starting to consolidate,” Buttigieg said in an earlier interview.
Klobuchar is hoping for a similar surge, and she said her post-debate trip to Iowa felt like it may be the start. Her current Real Clear Politics polling average is 2.5 percent; she peaked at 4.7 percent in late September.
Klobuchar drew roughly 100 people to an event at a brewery in Cedar Falls, about 150 to an event in Davenport, and packed a small home in Newton for a house party campaign event. They were among the stops on a 10-city, 11-events, 3-day bus tour of eastern and central Iowa.
Klobuchar on Sunday also stopped at a Des Moines bar where Minnesota Vikings fans gather to watch their team play. She was greeted warmly by the patrons adorned in their Vikings gear, drank purple beer, and even blew on a fan’s Gjallarhorn, a horn that Vikings fans blow to celebrate touchdowns and other big moments.
“It feels much different and very positive,” Klobuchar said during an interview on her campaign bus. “I think it’s because I was able to define myself and was able to make myself really clear (in the debate), and also I mentioned the Heartland a lot, the fact that it’s not flyover country to me, I actually live here.”
Klobuchar also highlighted the recent endorsements her campaign picked up, including popular Democratic state lawmaker Liz Mathis and Andy McKean, who was the longest-serving Republican state lawmaker in Iowa history before switching parties earlier this year to become a Democrat.
“I think those are really good supporters to have and really are examples of the kind of people that I am bringing with me on this campaign,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar said she has confidence her campaign staff will be able to capitalize on any interest generated by her debate performance.
“We just really have a great team and I think that’s going to matter,” Klobuchar said. “So the way you sustain it is by not just having a viral moment. So many have had viral moments. Because a viral moment is just that: it’s a moment. Instead, you need to really sustain it with a long-haul strategy.”