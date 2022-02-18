Californian hits Nebraska on quest to tell WWII veterans' stories

The kids Rishi Sharma grew up with in Southern California during the mid-2010s had heroes, that’s for sure — mostly people with names like Kanye, Kobe and Kardashian, the kinds of heroes whose exploits you could follow on social media.

Sharma, though, found his heroes someplace else — in the pages of World War II books like “Band of Brothers” and in films like “Saving Private Ryan.”

There he found the stories of young men who, 75 years ago, answered their nation’s call to fight and die in a war to save the world from fascism.

He realized each of these men now in their 90s or 100s had a story to tell, a unique perspective on the most monumental cataclysm in human history.

So in high school, Sharma began recording interviews with World War II veterans in his hometown of Agoura Hills, and then across the state of California. After his high school graduation in 2016, he pledged to dedicate his life to recording the stories of Allied combat veterans.

“I just want people to realize that real men died for us,” said Sharma, now 24. “They’re our moral compass. What they’ve done can’t be repaid.”

His quest has taken him to nearly every state, plus Canada, Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand. So far, Sharma said, he has interviewed about 1,400 veterans.

Last week, the quest brought him to Nebraska. He filmed interviews with two veterans in Fremont and one each in Papillion and Grand Island before a broken part on his camera forced him to take it to California for repairs. (He plans to return when it’s fixed.)

“Each interview is a history lesson. And each of them is a walking history book,” Sharma said. “You interview someone, they’re preserved. It’s addictive. It’s why I’ve gone all in.”

He gives each veteran and family member the DVD. He has set up a nonprofit, Remember WWII, and a website, RememberWW2.org. He posts some of the videos there and on the YouTube channel Remember WWII, which has 97,400 subscribers and gets about two million visits each month, Sharma said.

Not surprisingly, the channel’s viewers are about 95% male. About half are older than age 55.

“Our audience is very interested in combat stories — blood, bodies and sulfur,” Sharma said. “If you get people hooked, they’ll stay for the length of the video.”

Advertising from the channel (about $50,000 last year) covers his bare-bones travel expenses. He has been on the road continuously for more than five years now, living mostly out of his car and eating as little as possible in order to stretch his budget. He showers at YMCAs.

“Technically, I am homeless,” he said.

Sharma acknowledges he isn’t the likeliest guy to take an avid interest in military veterans. His parents are first-generation immigrants from India with no ties to the military in either country. And he is too young to remember the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 (he was 3), which inspired a surge of young men and women to join the military.

But he was an avid reader from an early age, with a special interest in history and the military — interests encouraged by his mother, Sadhana Sharma, who is an elementary school teacher.

“He said, ‘Each book takes me to a different world,’ ” she recalled.

As a boy, Sharma thought about joining the Marines. But as he grew older, he realized the conflicts involving today’s military lack the good-versus-evil clarity of the Allied cause in World War II.

“There was such a strong moral reason behind it,” Sharma said. “We’re not living in that black-and-white world.”

He immersed himself in the stories that struck him as impossibly heroic and brave, involving men scarcely older than he was, and most from less-privileged backgrounds.

“That they have that kind of courage, to go into combat like that — it was so intense,” he said.

He also realized they returned to normal lives, raised families, rebuilt postwar America. And some of them still walk among us.

One evening during his junior year in high school, Sharma dialed the phone number of Lyle Bouck Jr., a hero of the December 1944 Battle of the Bulge who was featured in historian Stephen Ambrose’s book “Citizen Soldiers.”

He asked to speak with “Lyle Bouck, the war hero” but had forgotten that it was late at night in the Midwest. The woman who answered gently suggested he call back the next day.

“I stayed up all night, I was so excited,” Sharma recalled. “I realized it was that easy. I could just call (veterans) up and talk to them.”

In high school, he pedaled his bicycle to a local retirement home and asked if he could interview a World War II veteran. An administrator, astonished at the interest by someone so young, set up interviews with 25 men. Their stories kept Sharma enthralled for weeks

He decided that making videos of the interviews would achieve two goals. It would preserve them for history, and also give him a solid reason to contact more veterans.

“I begged my mom. I cried so I could get my first camera,” he said.

Sadhana saw how much the interviews meant to him, and to the veterans. She bought him the camera and drove him to interviews with veterans in nearby communities.

She recalls one instance where he spent several hours interviewing a widowed veteran in Pasadena, 45 minutes away. When Sharma finished, he insisted on staying with the veteran until his in-home caregiver arrived. He even laid out the veteran’s medications for him.

“That says a lot for a young boy,” Sadhana said. “He has a very empathetic heart.”

After high school, Sharma set his sights wider — much, much wider. He was willing to set aside college, dating and work to interview a World War II veteran a day, until none are left.

“I don’t have a mortgage or family. I can put my life on hold,” he said. “I feel like I’m contributing to history.”

But Sharma realized he couldn’t do it without money. He set up a GoFundMe page, expecting people to contribute overnight.

They did not.

He decided he needed publicity, so he emailed dozens of reporters, asking them to tell his story.

Only one responded, a Los Angeles-based Associated Press reporter. He interviewed Sharma in summer 2016 but said he was holding the story to run in November, on Veterans Day.

“I said, ‘I can’t wait three months! I need to do this now,’” Sharma recalled.

It turned out to be a good strategy, though. The story was picked up widely and followed by other outlets, including in Great Britain and even his parents’ native India.

Then CBS News Sunday Morning interviewed him for a segment in December 2016. It touched people’s hearts — and prompted a flood of contributions. Soon he had nearly $200,000.

Within weeks he hit the road, and he hasn’t looked back. Sharma estimates he has driven 250,000 miles. Every day is spent interviewing veterans, setting up interviews or traveling to interviews. He spent last Christmas talking to veterans in a retirement home in Connecticut.

“They’re often alone on the holidays,” Sharma said.

He’s heard firsthand accounts of all the war’s major action, from Pearl Harbor to Okinawa. Many interviews he’ll never forget.

Like Charles Battaglia, a 1st Infantry Division soldier from Chicago whose legs were blown off during a battle in Aachen, Germany, in October 1944, when he was only 19.

After a lengthy rehabilitation, Battaglia went on to work at a VA hospital for 35 years, designing and fitting prosthetic limbs for amputees like himself.

“It hasn’t stopped me from living,” he told Sharma in his August 2019 interview. “I owe it to those who were killed to keep on living.”

Battaglia died less than a year later, at 96.

In Nebraska last week, he met Dale Milligan of Fremont, who took shrapnel from a German buzz bomb in London in spring 1944, and Ellis McClintick of Papillion, a B-17 navigator who flew 35 combat missions over northern Europe and turned 100 last weekend.

He said he has found Nebraskans to be welcoming and friendly.

“Nebraska seems to be a more patriotic place,” he said. “Not in a ‘in-your-face’ way, but as a genuine way of life.”

Joyce Winfield, author of “Forever Heroes,” a 2017 collection of profiles of World War II veterans from the Fremont area, connected Sharma with Milligan and Wes Howe, also of Fremont, and joined him on the interviews. She was impressed with his kindness and respect toward the veterans.

“It makes me smile to see a young man so genuinely interested in hearing and preserving the stories of World War II veterans,” she said.

Sharma has a long-term idea to create an oral history archive and perhaps produce a documentary. And he has had very preliminary discussions with a group that may be able to help him expand his reach and shore up his funding. That early surge of GoFundMe money is nearly gone.

But for now, he feels a fierce urgency to interview every World War II veteran he can, as fast as he can. According to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, there were only 240,000 left in the United States in 2021, and they are dying at the rate of 234 per day.

“If I had all the money in the world, I’d still be doing what I’m doing,” Sharma said. “Now these veterans will live forever. They deserve that.”

Rishi Sharma wants to hear from Midlands World War II combat veterans. If you know someone whose story should be preserved for posterity, email him at info@rememberww2.org or call 202-315-8743. His GoFundMe link is www.gofundme.com/legendsofwwii.

