A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, September 5, 2019:
BENNET’S PLAN FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION: Longer school days and school years are some of the unique elements in Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet’s public education policy.
Bennet is a U.S. Senator from Colorado and a former superintendent of the Denver public school system. He said he supports districts that move to school years of 200 days or more, full-day kindergarten and preschool, and expanded school hours, especially for students with educational or personal challenges.
“There has not been a single question in any debate, this cycle or last, about K-12 education, which tells us a lot about the mismatched priorities between what kids and parents need and what our politics is delivering,” Bennet said in a statement. “When education has been raised, it’s been about busing from 50 years ago, free college, or relieving all student debt. What we should be hearing about instead is how to make free preschool a reality for every kid in America, and how to prepare the 70 percent of kids who don’t graduate from college to earn a living wage.”
Bennet’s plan also calls for a federal-state partnership to create universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, free community college and debt-free public college for low- and moderate-income students, a boost in teacher pay and lowered loan payment caps.
DELANEY’S DIGITAL PRIVACY PLAN: John Delaney would propose new federal laws requiring technology companies to be more transparent about how they are collecting consumers’ data under the Democratic presidential candidate’s plan for digital privacy policy.
The former Congressman from Maryland said the legislation would be modeled after similar legislation in California, and would give consumers a right to know, access, decide and delete when it comes to their personal information that is data-mined by tech companies.
“So much of our lives, from our personal data to our finances, are now online and we need new consumer protections to ensure that our privacy is protected,” Delaney said in a statement. “My Digital Privacy Plan would give every American more control over their data, would help protect children from being tracked online, would ensure that artificial intelligence is used responsibly, and would provide federal funding for research into the impacts of social media on the health of young people. The cost of doing nothing is not nothing. We aren’t serving the people when we have telegraph-era laws in a smartphone age.”
Delaney’s plan also would regulate myriad uses of artificial intelligence and face-recognition technology.
FELLOW SENATOR ENDORSES FEENSTRA: Randy Feenstra’s Congressional campaign has been endorsed by Tim Kraayenbrink, a fellow Republican in the Iowa Senate.
Feenstra is one of three Republicans challenging long-time GOP incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King in western Iowa’s 4th Congressional District. Kraayenbrink represents Fort Dodge and portions of four counties in his central Iowa district.
“Randy is a friend, an effective conservative, and the leader we need representing us in Congress. In the (Iowa) Senate I’ve seen Randy deliver conservative results for Iowa — including the largest tax cut in Iowa history,” Kraayenbrink said in a statement distributed by the Feenstra campaign. “Today, more than ever, Iowans need a seat at the table in Congress. I’ve seen first-hand Randy’s ability to deliver for Iowans and I know he will do the same in Congress.”