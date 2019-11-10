Campaign organization could be critical; Warren’s team still tops

“The stakes are so much higher and it really does put more emphasis on the ground game,” said Sean Bagniewski, the chairman of the Polk County Democrats.

The consensus among political watchers in Iowa is that Warren has the most impressive caucus campaign organization. The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts made an early, significant investment in her organization here, a move that was met at the time with some skepticism. The question was whether it made sense, still almost a year out from the caucuses, to invest that much money into a campaign organization at a time when precious few people were truly paying attention to the race.

Nine months later, Warren’s campaign organization remains the gold standard, and her support has grown steadily to the point where she has become the consistent leader in polls on the race in Iowa, albeit by narrow margins.

“At the time she got some guff for taking that big bet so early, but it seems like it paid off for her,” Bagniewski said. “It seems like she’s the odds-on favorite to win the caucuses because of that organization, because of that team, because of the work she’s put in here.”