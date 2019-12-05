Campaign rival uses Ernst’s own ad against her

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mauro pushed back, saying he’s making a “deep statement” not just about gun violence but about Ernst as well — “how she used guns to shoot holes in the Affordable Care Act and other crazy things.”

As he recorded the ad, “I thought about the kids at Parkland, the parents from Sandy Hook, the young people just out to have a good time at the Pulse nightclub, families going to shop at their local Walmart,” he said.

Most Iowans, he said, want to reduce gun violence and feel safe when out in public or sending their children to school.

“This is an issue we’ve allowed to go unchallenged for way too long,” he said. “We pointedly went after Joni Ernst because she’s been silent on any solutions for this (because) she’s been corrupted by the money, the NRA.”

In addition to talking about guns, the two-minute version of the video ad includes criticism of Ernst for her “shots taken at health care, education, our environment.”

“She’s spent almost six years taking shots and not making any headway,” Mauro said.

Mauro is in a four-way primary contest with Michael Franken of Sioux City, Theresa Greenfield of Des Moines and Kimberly Graham of Indianola. The winner of the June 2020 primary will face Ernst.

Cook Political Report rates the race “likely Republican.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0