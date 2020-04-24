Campaigns shift to cameras and clicks to reach voters in coronavirus age

Adcock and others are learning as they go, so the forum will be rudimentary.

Just as the Johnson County Democrats did, the Southwest Iowa Democrats will have one candidate appear on-screen at a time.

“We’re all new to this. I don’t think we can handle a debate” that would have more back-and-forth between the candidates, Adcock said.

Later Sunday, Pottawattamie Democrats will host the candidates for a forum from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/pottawattamiecountydems.

It’s hard to predict how many people will be watching the forums, Adcock said. The Southwest Iowa Democrats’ forum will have a rural focus, and Adcock thinks that will help attract voters from outside Iowa.

“We may do watch parties later so more people see it,” she said.

Cranston noted that many Iowans are sheltering at home, which may give them more opportunity to watch the forums.

“Many have more time on their hands, and the candidates are talking about the issues they are dealing with,” he said.