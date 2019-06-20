A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, June 20, 2019:
GOVERNOR APPOINTMENT: Former Republican state legislator Jim Kurtenbach has been appointed director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Kurtenbach is a former vice president and chief information officer of Iowa State University, associate dean of ISU’s College of Engineering and associate professor of accounting.
Kurtenbach has a doctorate and a master’s degree in accounting as well as a bachelor’s degree in industrial administration.
He has served various industries in corporate leadership roles. He and his wife, Annmarie, in Nevada, Iowa.
“Appointing Jim to this vital position is another important step in assembling a proven team to carry out my priorities for Iowa,” Reynolds said.
Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said Kurtenbach faces a steep challenge.
“The biggest job for Gov. Reynolds and Jim Kurtenbach in the coming months is to restore taxpayers’ faith in the department,” she said. “We have seen numerous problems in recent years — multimillion-dollar harassment settlements, hush money payments, understaffing that puts at risk the safety of state workers, and unfair bargaining tactics, and biased hiring and procurement practices — that need to be addressed, not ignored.”
ELECTION SECURITY: The Iowa County Information Technology organization has received a National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award for its assistance with improving election cybersecurity.
Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the award to Eric Guth, president of the organization and Winnebago County IT director, at the organization’s annual conference Thursday in West Des Moines.
“Election cybersecurity requires a team effort and the information technology personnel in counties across the state are a major part of our team,” Pate said. “They have been instrumental in ensuring our elections are protected at every level,” Secretary Pate said.
Pate, Iowa’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, and the Iowa County Information Technology organizations worked to ensure Iowa counties were protected by a suite of cybersecurity services before Election Day 2018.
By November, all 99 counties had signed up for at least one cybersecurity service from the chief information officer, and 90 counties are now covered by three or more services.
USMCA SUPPORT: Gov. Kim Reynolds was among 28 governors who wrote House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell encouraging them to approve the USMCA trade agreement, which, they said, will result in “expanding the opportunities for our states to engage and prosper in international trade while continuing our long-standing partnerships with Canada and Mexico.”
“Nearly 25 years after the passage of the North American Free Trade Agreement, it is time to update our trade policies with two of our most critical trading partner,” they wrote. “The USMCA is a comprehensive, 21st century trade agreement that protects workers across the nation, establishes a level playing field among the United States and our partners, and encourages free and fair trade. Completion of the trade agreement is critical to our states as we seek to boost economic development and encourage new investment that leads to job creation.”
The governors went on to say that “passing the agreement quickly will give our small and large businesses the stability and predictability they need to expand, invest, and create more jobs.”
COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE: The State Judicial Nominating Commission, which is responsible for selecting nominees for appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals, announced Thursday it will begin accepting applications for the vacancy that will occur when Judge Gayle Vogel retires July 1.
The commission has 60 days from June 12 to send a slate of nominees to the governor, who makes appointments to the court. The deadline for applications is July 22. Applications may be submitted at the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commissions website — iowajnc.gov/state-commission/state-members-and-vacancies. Public comments regarding an applicant are due Aug. 2.
To be eligible for appointment to the court, a person must live in Iowa, licensed to practice law in Iowa and must be able to serve an initial and one regular term of office before reaching the age of 72.
Once the application deadline passes, the commission will release the names of applicants and their experience.
The commission plans to meet Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, if a second day is necessary, to interview applicants and select three nominees to submit to the governor for appointment.
The 17-member Commission is composed of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate.