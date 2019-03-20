A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, March 20, 2019:
ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FUNDING: The Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Energy Center board launched two financial assistance programs that support projects and initiatives.
The Iowa Energy Center Grant Program is funded by gas and electric utilities to support eligible projects that provide a benefit to Iowa’s electric and natural gas utility customers. Grant awards will range from $10,000 to $1 million, however, most grants awarded will be in the $150,000 to $300,000 range. The Iowa Energy Center board will make at least one funding announcement per fiscal year. Pre-applications are due April 19.
The Alternate Energy Revolving Loan Program will provide zero-interest loans to eligible borrowers for alternate energy production projects, including but not limited to solar, wind, biomass, and combined heat and power. Loan amounts may range from $25,000 to $1 million and cover up to 50 percent of eligible project costs. Applications are due May 31.
Applications should be filed at iowagrants.gov. For more information, visit iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/energycenter.
LOTTERY SEEKS ONLINE GAMES: The new head of the Iowa Lottery made a renewed pitch Wednesday for lawmakers to modernize its operations by authorizing the sale of lottery products online.
Matt Strawn, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ pick to replace retiring lottery CEO Terry Rich in January, told members of the House Oversight Committee that the “time has come” to move beyond the traditional paper products purchased on a cash-only basis given the societal shift — especially among young people — toward e-commerce.
Strawn said the lottery posted a record year for sales in 2018 and this year is running ahead of projections, but he feared future sales will slow and proceeds to the state treasury will be affected unless the enterprise makes necessary upgrades.
“Without the ability to modernize our products, we anticipate that lottery proceeds will only be able to continue at their current levels for a few more years and then we anticipate a downturn, due to the decreased use of cash and the overall trend toward e-commerce,” Strawn said. He noted that 10 U.S. lotteries currently sell products online and the issue is under discussion in other jurisdictions.
Chairwoman Mary Ann Hanusa, R-Council Bluffs, acknowledged the need for change but said legislators wanted to ensure safeguards are in place for the lottery and likely will see how this session’s debate over legalizing sports betting goes before tackling lottery modernization.
“We want to do it thoughtfully,” Hanusa said in advocating for a “wait-and-see” approach. “We don’t want to rush into anything.”
PIONEER CEMETERIES: The House voted 96-0 to redefine pioneer cemeteries from one that has 12 or fewer burials in the past 50 years to one that has had 24 or fewer.
Lawmakers said the change was necessary because some pioneer cemeteries, which have been maintained by cemetery commissions, have seen an uptick in burials.
The bill, House File 698, also would allow a cemetery commission to continue to assume jurisdiction and management of a cemetery that was a pioneer cemetery but ceased to be because of a recent burial.
SPORTS BETTING CHANGE: A House panel voted 16-9 Wednesday to approve HF 648 to legalize betting on professional and college sporting events and on daily fantasy sports and send it to the full House for further consideration.
Before approving it, representatives on the House Ways and Means Committee attached an amendment to prohibit in-game “prop” wagers on contests involving athletes from Iowa colleges or their opponents. The “prop” bet prohibition would not apply to sports contests involving colleges based outside of Iowa.
Several committee members also indicated they wanted to see a higher state tax rate on sports wagers placed by Iowans 21 or older who register at state-licensed casinos offering an online “app” for placing bets on professional and college sports. Representatives also wanted to increase the amount of revenue from the new gaming option that would be used for programs treating problem gambling and to provide money for nonprofit organizations in communities with state-licensed casinos.
While the bill no longer allows bets on individual Iowa college player performances, opponents said they still plan to try to remove college athletics from the legislation applying to professional, collegiate and Olympic sporting events. Backers of the bill say sports betting already is happening illegally in Iowa and removing college sports would only benefit bookies and offshore bookmaking operations not regulated or taxed by Iowa.
After the vote, Josh Lehman, communications director for the state Board of Regents, which oversees operations of three state universities in Ames, Cedar Falls and Iowa City, issued a statement indicating the board was pleased with the House committee’s ban on prop bets involving Iowa college athletes.
“Maintaining the integrity of our student-athletes is of paramount importance to the board. This amendment is a positive step in that direction,” Lehman said.
LAND SALES: After more than two hours of debate, the Senate passed a bill that would prohibit private entities from borrowing from a state fund to purchase land.
The proposed legislation is designed to address concerns that private conservation groups like the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation are leveraging the State Revolving Fund, which was established to provide low- and no-interest loans to fund water quality and water treatment projects, when bidding against farmers for land purchases.
Democrats argued the proposal will have a negative effect on organizations’ ability to fund water quality, conservation and flood mitigation projects.
Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, disputed that, and said the legislation is designed merely to create a level playing field for bidding on land purchases.
Senate File 548 passed the Senate, 32-17, with Sen. Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford, joining Republicans in voting for the bill, and Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, joining Democrats in voting against it.
With its passage, the bill advances to the House for consideration.
SCHOOL REPORTING REQUIREMENTS: School districts no longer would be required to collect from students’ families certain health information, including whether students have been tested for lead, under legislation passed by the Senate.
The legislation would not end any current requirements for children’s health screenings. It only would end the requirement that schools collect some of that information.
Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, said the proposal gives school boards the flexibility to determine what procedures are best for their districts, and the freedom to eliminate what some may deem an unnecessary level of paperwork.
Democrats who spoke in opposition to the bill during Senate debate expressed concern that allowing schools to opt out of the data collection process could lead to some children’s health screenings falling through the cracks. The data still will be collected by the state public health department, but schools are closer to the students, and families and are more likely to notice if a student is not getting tested, argued Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames.
SF 438 passed the Senate along party lines, with all Republicans supporting and all Democrats opposing. It heads to the House for consideration.
HUNTING WITH HANDGUNS: A bill that strikes language prohibiting the use of a handgun with a shoulder stock or long barrel modification when hunting was approved by the House 57-40 after lengthy debate over an amendment to require youth hunters to have completed a hunter safety course.
Three Democrats joined the Republican majority while one Republican voted with Democrats against HF 716.
The bill allows a person 20 years and younger to hunt deer with a handgun as long as they have permission from a parent, guardian, or spouse and are supervised by a hunter who is at least 21. House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, wanted to amend it to require the youth hunter to have completed a safety course. Rep. Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, opposed the amendment because he said it would usurp parental decision-making.
Windschitl’s amendment requires the responsible adult to carry the handgun when it is not actively being used for hunting.
The bill would mandate the Iowa Natural Resource Commission to adopt firearm rules that are compliant with federal definitions established by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
— Compiled by the Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau