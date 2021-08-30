Car vs. train accident claims one life in West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY – One person was killed and two others -- one of whom is an 8-month-old -- were hospitalized after a car was hit by a train at East Chesebro Road and North Columbus Street Saturday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas was travelling northbound on Columbus Street at about 2:07 p.m. Saturday when it entered the path of a train travelling westbound. The names of the people in the accident are being withheld. A 26-year-old subject was reported deceased. A 27-year-old subject and a 8-month-old subject were both taken by West Liberty EMS to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.