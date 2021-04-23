Carbon monoxide is cause in Kossuth County 17-year-old's death

A 17-year-old girl who was found unconscious Monday night at a Swea City hog confinement facility died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Victoria Marie Parra-Lerdo was found at the facility at 407 390th St. by Kossuth County Sheriff's officers around 9:10 p.m. and transported to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, where she was pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by the Kossuth County Sheriff on Thursday afternoon.

Autopsy results from the Iowa Medical Examiners Office show Parra-Lerdo's death was accidental. Investigation at the scene revealed a power washer was being operated within the hallway area of the building near where Parra-Lerdo was working. Inadequate ventilation caused Parra-Lerdo to be overcome by the fumes.

A representative of the family who wished to remain anonymous said no one was at fault in Parra-Lerdo's death.

"If you want to help, spread awareness of carbon monoxide poisoning and how different machines and gases cause death," the representative wrote in a Facebook message.