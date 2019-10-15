{{featured_button_text}}

CARROLL, Iowa -- A Carroll physician has agreed to a $1 million settlement to resolve federal False Claims Act allegations related to as many as 115 procedures he performed on Iowa Medicaid beneficiaries.

Investigators had reviewed claims for endoscopic sinus surgeries performed by Dr. Tracey Wellendorf, an otolaryngologist with a clinic in Carroll, between Oct. 13, 2014, and Nov. 27, 2015.

[Read more: Sioux City plastic surgeon accused of filing $64,000 in fraudulent claims in Michigan.]

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleged that submitted Medicaid claims were improper either because they did not meet the applicable medical necessity standard or were incorrectly coded for payment.

In addition to paying the settlement, Wellendorf must engage in enhanced compliance measures for the next three years.

allegations related to as many as 115 procedures he performed on Iowa Medicaid beneficiaries.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments