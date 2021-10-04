Cases in southeast Nebraska being reviewed after evidence taken from State Patrol facility

It sounded like the plot of a made-for-TV movie: A longtime, trusted employee accused of taking off with $1.2 million worth of drugs from a law enforcement evidence room so her boyfriend could sell it.

But the real-life allegations revealed last month with the arrests of Anna Idigima, a former Nebraska State Patrol employee, and George Weaver Jr., a Lincoln restaurant owner, could have real-life consequences.

And not just for Idigima and Weaver, who are in jail and charged with conspiracy to deliver more than 140 grams of cocaine.

"Who knows how it will all shake out," said Kenny Jacobs, an Omaha attorney and president of the Nebraska Criminal Defense Association, who is quick to point out that Idigima and Weaver have the presumption of innocence at this stage.

He hasn't heard of anything like this happening before.

It appears to be rare, though similar allegations show up in internet searches.

In 2016, an evidence officer in Braintree, Massachusetts, a city of about 40,000 south of Boston, killed herself after it was discovered that cash, drugs and guns were missing from the department’s evidence room.

And in 2018, an internal investigation by the Orange County Sheriff's Department in Los Angeles uncovered "systematic mishandling of evidence" and thousands of pieces of missing evidence.

Here in Nebraska, a laundry list of drugs, including more than 150 pounds of marijuana, 20 pounds of cocaine, 10 pounds of fentanyl, 9 pounds of heroin and 3 pounds of meth, along with various pills, went missing from the State Patrol's Troop H evidence facility in Lincoln, officials announced at a news conference Sept. 24.

Lincoln police say fentanyl-laced cocaine led to 35 overdoses in the area between July 25 and Aug. 19. Nine victims and one unborn child died as a result of those overdoses, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.

It's unclear how many of those overdoses or deaths are linked directly to the cocaine taken from the patrol's evidence facility.

Police say testing still is being done to see if they're linked.

At a news conference about the arrests, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said his office would be reviewing about 105 cases, dating to 2010, involving the State Patrol, as a result.

The Journal Star reached out to prosecutors in all 14 counties in the Troop H area to ask if they knew yet the effect the missing evidence could have on pending criminal cases.

Condon, speaking for the group, said they all are in the process of reviewing "any and all active drug cases involving the Nebraska State Patrol. After completing this review each county attorney will take the appropriate action on their cases."

He didn't elaborate on what that would entail.

Jacobs, the defense attorney, said he hasn't heard of any attorneys getting word yet from prosecutors.

But, he said, people who assume missing evidence will mean an automatic charge dismissal, may be in for a surprise.

"I think it's more nuanced than that," Jacobs said.

That said, it may prompt defense attorneys to even more closely scrutinize chain-of-custody, the paper trail where law enforcement documents how, when and by whom evidence has been handled, he said.

Under state law, every defendant has the right to ask for retesting or independent testing of seized drugs. If officials no longer have the drugs, a case could be affected, Jacobs said.

But it may not matter in other cases where a defendant made admissions in police interviews after being read their rights.

"I guess we'll have to wait and see," he said.

Saunders County Attorney Jennifer Joakim said her office has done an internal review, and she believes the missing evidence will have "minimal impact" on its cases.

The bulk of its open cases involving the State Patrol are DUIs.

"This is obviously a serious situation on so many levels," she said.

However, Joakim said she trusts that the State Patrol will take any necessary steps to ensure this does not happen again.

"It's a shame that the actions of this individual will serve to jeopardize the reputation of an otherwise upstanding organization," she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

