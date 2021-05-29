Cattlemen's Ball finally ready to roll: Columbus gearing up to host big cancer research benefit

Raimondo and his wife, Mary, are among the many who have volunteered their time and donated in other various ways to the event. He said they were proud to be among the many from around the area contributing to make the Cattlemen’s Ball a success.

“Sometimes it seems like an insurmountable task, but there are hundreds of people working to make sure the Ball is a great success,” he said. “There are many talented people in our community and we always rally for a good cause.”

As Raimondo alluded to, there will be plenty of good food and drink on hand. Sheila Huebert, a former restaurant and caterer owner, is putting her years of culinary experience to good use. Huebert is leading food efforts for the Cattlemen’s Ball, noting she and her team are cooking two of the meals for the weekend themselves.

“We have a tremendous committee. We’re smoking our own brisket and slicing it,” she said of one of the meals, noting her appreciation for Craig Rosendahl and his family for preparing the brisket. “We’re making all of the hors d'oeuvres.”