Caucus 101: Here’s what you should know to attend an Iowa caucus Monday

Candidate letters and petitions will be made available to caucus attendees to read and sign.

At 7 p.m., the chair will count the number of eligible caucus attendees and announce the number. The caucus will then select delegates to the county convention. This is done by dividing into preference groups for each candidate, or for uncommitted. Caucus attendees have up to 30 minutes to align with a group. The number of delegates selected at a caucus to the county convention is determined by the Iowa Democratic Party based on turnout at the last presidential election and gubernatorial election.

After groups have been formed, the caucus chair will determine which groups have the minimum number of caucus attendees needed to elect delegates to the county convention in support of their candidate. This is called determining the viability of a group. At most caucus sites, 15% is required to be viable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Groups that are not viable are given the chance to move to another candidate’s group. This is called realignment. This is perhaps the most interesting part of the caucus. Negotiations often ensue to convince people in nonviable groups to move to viable candidates.