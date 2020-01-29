Caucus roundup: Campaigns race to make their case

Democratic candidates are running out of time to change the direction of the high-stakes nomination fight ahead of Iowa's Feb. 3 caucuses, the first of four primary contests in February in which momentum is critical.
Establishment-minded Democrats are increasingly concerned about the growing popularity of Sen. Bernie Sanders, fearing that the 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist might be too radical to beat Trump this fall should he win the caucus and eventual nomination.
Sanders' confidence isn't necessarily backed up by polling — which shows the same jumble of Democrats at the top in Iowa that have been there for months. But left-leaning celebrities turned out for Sanders last weekend to give his candidacy a lift:
The Vermont senator also campaigned alongside New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, prompting the president's team to send out an email with the title "Socialist invasion.”
Sanders is approaching next week’s Iowa caucuses in a position to become the first major-party Jewish presidential nominee in the nation’s history. And at a time of resurgent anti-Semitism, he’s talking in more depth about how his faith shapes his broader worldview.
But President Trump's Senate impeachment trial has made it impossible for Sanders and other the senators — Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Michael Bennet of Colorado — to appear in Iowa during the week.