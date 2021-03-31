Cedar Falls author, 84, publishes first historical novel

As conflict spread around the globe, the author said, Florence had her own heartbreaking battles at home being married to an abusive husband.

“She was a young woman out of Indiana. She’d just graduated from high school. She was raped by this guy, became pregnant and her parents pushed her into marrying him because that’s what you did in those days. She came to Parkersburg with him. It ruined her life.

“She was badly abused. My folks, Minnie and Paul Adelmund, helped her. My mom was her best friend, and my dad stepped in many times to save her. My parents helped her to escape. Her little boy would have been dead if my parents hadn’t helped. In the book, I compare her life to all the various battles in the war and the last thing that happened to her, I compare to the dropping of the atom bomb,” Adelmund-Conrads explained.

“She was a really hard worker, and I felt so sorry for her. It was a tragedy. I had black hair and blue eyes like Florence did, and I wondered if I would grow up and be as pretty as she was. She was beaten so many times that after a while, though, that you couldn’t tell how pretty she’d been.”