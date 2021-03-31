Cedar Falls author, 84, publishes first historical novel

CEDAR FALLS – As a child, Wilma Adelmund-Conrads thought Florence was a raven-haired, blue-eyed beauty, the most beautiful woman she’d seen in her life. Florence was her mom’s best friend, and ultimately, a tragic figure, a vivid memory she couldn’t shake and whose story she wanted to someday tell.
At 84, Adelmund-Conrads finally did.
The Cedar Falls writer’s first book, “Florence,” was released in February by Newman Springs Publishing Inc. The historical novel is based on her personal recollections.
“It was a story that I just thought needed to be told,” said Adelmund-Conrads of Cedar Falls, a retired schoolteacher. Known as “Jeanie” to her friends, the author also is a singer and musician with her own band, Jeanie Uncorked.
The Parkersburg native set her story in that small Iowa community. She wove Florence’s story into the fabric of historical details about World War II and what life was like, particularly for women, on the homefront during World War II.
“I was a kid, but I could see how everybody was involved and working to get the war over with as soon as possible,” said Adelmund-Conrads.
“People have no idea in this day and age that women had no rights at that time. They took over working in factories and other men’s jobs, but men still had total control over their wives. Young women have no idea how far we’ve come,” she explained.
As conflict spread around the globe, the author said, Florence had her own heartbreaking battles at home being married to an abusive husband.
“She was a young woman out of Indiana. She’d just graduated from high school. She was raped by this guy, became pregnant and her parents pushed her into marrying him because that’s what you did in those days. She came to Parkersburg with him. It ruined her life.
“She was badly abused. My folks, Minnie and Paul Adelmund, helped her. My mom was her best friend, and my dad stepped in many times to save her. My parents helped her to escape. Her little boy would have been dead if my parents hadn’t helped. In the book, I compare her life to all the various battles in the war and the last thing that happened to her, I compare to the dropping of the atom bomb,” Adelmund-Conrads explained.
“She was a really hard worker, and I felt so sorry for her. It was a tragedy. I had black hair and blue eyes like Florence did, and I wondered if I would grow up and be as pretty as she was. She was beaten so many times that after a while, though, that you couldn’t tell how pretty she’d been.”
Adelmund-Conrads taught school for 41 years, including at Waterloo’s Sacred Heart Church. She began working on the book 10 years ago, jotting down and organizing her recollections and refreshing her knowledge about World War II history, one of her favorite subjects and one she frequently taught.
“I don’t consider myself a writer, although I’ve had a few poems published. As I wrote memories down, I’d remember something else. It took a long time, and when I was finally done, I handed my notebook to my husband, Abe, to read.”
He told her it was “a page-turner” and encouraged her to find a publisher.
Adelmund-Conrads married Abe at 16, and they had two children. She finished high school 20 years later and graduated from college the same year her oldest daughter, Janice, graduated from high school. She went to graduate school, as well, and taught from pre-school through eighth grade.
She also loves making music. At 3, Wilma and her older sister, Pauline, began to sing and harmonize with their dad, who sang and played accordion and harmonica, at county fairs, dances and other events. Known for her ability to yodel, Adelmund-Conrads has performed country music throughout Iowa, Missouri and Arkansas, written dozens of songs and recorded several CDs.
Eventually the author hopes to be able to participate in book signings and public readings with “Florence,” when it is safe to do so as COVID-19 restrictions are eased. The book, $16.95, is available in several languages from online booksellers.