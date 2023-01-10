Cedar Falls native, YouTube sensation could be on first crew to orbit moon since 1972

CEDAR FALLS — The race is on between NASA and SpaceX to put humans back in lunar orbit, with two Cedar Falls natives likely aboard for the ride.

Raja Chari, an astronaut and graduate of Waterloo’s Columbus Catholic High School who experienced his first spaceflight last year, could be part of NASA’s Artemis 2 mission with sights on a 2024 launch.

But Tim Dodd, the “Everyday Astronaut” YouTube sensation, could beat him after being selected for the dearMoon project involving SpaceX’s Starship. It’s sponsored by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, with the launch planned for this year.

Either one would be the first crewed flight around the moon since Apollo 17 landed on the lunar surface in 1972.

“It’s possible that we beat Artemis back to the moon,” Dodd, a Cedar Falls High School graduate, said Thursday. “There is a small chance that we could be the first people back to the moon in 50 years.”

While there are still a lot of questions about what will happen on the rocket, Dodd confirmed it will be a “lunar flyby.” He will not be setting foot on the moon’s surface.

However, it’s possible he may be given the opportunity to take part in “extravehicular activity” – otherwise known as spacewalking – and he wouldn’t be surprised if he was assigned a minor role in some type of experiment.

He hopes to give people a real-time view of life on board what’s projected to be the largest rocket ever launched. Dodd can almost guarantee that he’ll have a few cameras in his possession to document the experience.

“I’m going to consider myself basically a space tourist,” he said. “We’re not going to be professional astronauts.”

Dodd, 37, has “invested his entire life savings” in documenting the progress of space programs, and said it’s “surreal” he may be live-streaming the flight from his own seat on the rocket.

“Other creative people” from all walks of life and from around the world will join him on the rocket. He pointed out the trip will be very different from the Apollo 11 flight in 1969 when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to walk on the moon.

Armstrong famously proclaimed when first stepping on the moon: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

“There wasn’t the luxury of soaking in the experience for the Apollo astronauts,” said Dodd. “They were so busy and they weren’t poets, painters and documentarians, per say, they were test pilots. And I just think this has the potential to make people dream about things and be taken along for the ride.”

The dearMoon crew will be able to absorb the experience, “which is a luxury that was not permitted for the Apollo astronauts,” he said.

“They had so much to do that the checklist was more important than being a casual observer,” Dodd said.

While on Earth, Dodd creates in-depth videos to teach people about complex topics of spaceflight and rocketry. He is also a photographer and musician. “Home base” remains in Cedar Falls, although he has a studio in Texas near the SpaceX launch site.

In addition to the Iowa lifestyle and having family in the area, he says the “CFU Internet is a reason I still live here.”

“So much of the work I do is just sitting and shooting video content and sharing video content back and forth between myself and an editor,” Dodd said. “We’re literally sharing like hundreds of gigabytes of files and it takes a minute or two for huge files versus, when down in Texas, that delaying things by a day.”

While he built his online presence as the “Everyday Astronaut,” it was never Dodd’s goal to be aboard a rocket flying into space. He “just really loves the physics, the science and engineering and the stuff that goes fast and is loud.”

He finds himself a crew member because of the “normalization” of space travel through commercial programs developed by private companies, like billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX. He described it as shifting from “a hugely dangerous and risky thing to it being more of a thing you buy a ticket for.”

“When this opportunity arose, I’d be stupid not to at least try,” Dodd said.

He applied to be considered for the trip, a relatively simple process. He needed to submit a one-minute video, participate in a couple Zoom calls with organizers, and complete a medical evaluation at the University of California, Los Angeles.

It’s not the first time he’s gained consideration for space travel. Dodd said he had been in the running for a mission last year, but lost in a close public vote to the creators behind “Dude Perfect,” another popular YouTube channel.

Dodd’s chance is now in front of him and he’s dreaming of being aboard the spacecraft expected to be capable of carrying 100 metric tons, or 100,000 kilograms.

“If I can, I’m going to try to bring my space suit and definitely want to pay some homage to Iowa and to my roots for sure, and I hope I’ll have some access to musical instruments because there’s a handful of people that play instruments including MZ (Maezawa) – the person who purchased the trip,” Dodd said. Maezawa was the drummer in a Japanese band in the early 1990s and early 2000s.

“I hope that he wants to bring a drum set up,” Dodd exclaimed.

Some people train their whole lives to prepare for space travel. Dodd admits he’s extremely fortunate to get the opportunity.

“But that’s hopefully the shift that this trip brings,” Dodd said. “You don’t now have to be a professional astronaut to go to space. This opens up the opportunity that anyone can literally do this.”

