Cedar Rapids lawyer Dana Oxley named to Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named Cedar Rapids attorney Dana Oxley to serve as a justice of the Iowa Supreme Court, marking the first time the court has had two female members.

"Dana Oxley is an exceptional lawyer with a uniquely Iowa story," Reynolds told reporters in introducing Oxley at a Statehouse news conference in her formal office.

"She will be a valuable new addition to the Iowa Supreme Court. I look forward to watching her serve Iowans in this important role for years to come," the governor said.

Oxley, 52, of Swisher, said she welcomed the opportunity and promised to uphold the Iowa Constitution and make decisions fairly and impartially as one of the seven members of the Iowa Supreme Court.

Oxley, a graduate of the University of Iowa's College of Law, is a lawyer at Shuttleworth & Ingersoll. She clerked for U.S. Judge David Hansen on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals for 10 years and taught courses at the UI College of law from 2007 to 2011.

She was one of three candidates nominated by the 17-member State Judicial Nominating Commission to become the justice succeeding Chief Justice Mark Cady, who died Nov. 15. Oxley is the governor's third appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court. She fills the vacancy that arose because of Cady's death.

