Change of venue approved for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

A change of venue has been granted in the murder trial of Henry Earl Dinkins, the man accused in the kidnapping and shooting death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.

Scott County Attorney Michael Walton said District Judge Henry Latham made the ruling Wednesday after a hearing in district court.

“We did not even resist it,” Walton said. “We conceded it. It was fairly clear that it was going to be necessary and we didn’t want to get started here and then find out we can’t have it here and then have it moved.”

Where the trial will take place was not determined Wednesday, Walton said.

“It is continued for a pretrial on April 8,” he said. “I assume we’ll know by then, maybe sooner.”

Dinkins, 49, also will get a new attorney assigned to him, despite a previous denial, after his court-appointed attorneys requested to be removed from the case.

Dinkins has requested a new attorney in letters to Latham, stating that communication with his appointed public defender Miguel Puentes had broken down.

Latham had recently denied Dinkins' request for a new attorney, instead ordering Dinkins to have better access to Puentes via phone and for Puentes to meet in person with Dinkins "at least once a week."

In addition to denying Dinkins’ request for new counsel, Latham also previously denied Dinkins’ request to represent himself because the request was not properly made before the court.

On Tuesday, Puentes and Assistant Public Defender Kyle Workby presented a motion in district court to withdraw from Dinkins’ defense.

In the motion, Workby said that calls had been placed to Dinkins at the Clinton County Jail on Feb. 18, Feb. 25 and March 4. Each time Dinkins refused to accept the calls.

On March 25, attorneys sent an email to jail staff to inquire whether Dinkins would like to speak with them. Jail staff replied stating that Dinkins declined to speak with them.

Latham allowed Puentes and Workby to withdraw from the case.

Dinkins is accused of kidnapping Breasia on the morning of July 10, 2020. He is alleged to have shot her to death.

Her remains were found March 22, 2021, by two fishermen in a Clinton County pond.

Davenport police confirmed the remains were that of Breasia in a news conference March 31, 2021.

On May 5, Dinkins was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Each charge is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison.

Dinkins has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Dinkins, a registered sex offender, also is charged with three counts of sex-offender registration violations in Scott County. Each charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years. A pretrial conference is scheduled in that case for May 13 in district court.

Dinkins is being held without bond in the Clinton County Jail.

