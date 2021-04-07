Change would allow Iowans to have cocktails delivered

DES MOINES — Ultimately, the job of a legislator is to “make life better for Iowans,” Rep. Mike Sexton said Wednesday as he urged the Iowa House to approve a change in state law to allow the third-party delivery of alcohol products.

House File 766 would allow businesses holding a license to sell alcohol to contract with third-party delivery services, such as Uber or DoorDash, to deliver alcoholic beverages.

In approving the bill, 88-3, the House adopted Sexton’s amendment to give the holder of liquor licenses — the bars, restaurants or grocery stores selling alcohol — some immunity from wrongdoing by the third-party delivery service. That would not reflect on or impact the permit holder, he said.

Some third-party delivery services have systems built into their procedure to ensure that alcohol is being delivered safely and only to appropriately aged people, Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said.

The bill removes a requirement that deliveries of alcoholic liquor, wine or beer be made in a vehicle owned, leased or under the control of the holder of an alcohol license or permit.

In other action, the House: